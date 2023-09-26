UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between the UAE Women and the Namibia Women will be played on Wednesday, September 27. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will be hosting this encounter.

The UAE Women displayed a solid all-around effort to emerge victorious in the first ODI. After electing to bat first, Theertha Satish scored a fifty and remained unbeaten on 54 off 53 balls to help the UAE Women post 100 on the board. The Namibia Women picked up seven wickets in total, with Victoria Hamunyela finishing with two.

In reply, the Namibia Women’s batters got starts but failed to convert those into big scores. Wilka Mwatile top-scored with 19 but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 81/7 to fall short of the target by 19 runs. The UAE Women bowled beautifully and defended the total successfully to go 1-0 up in the series.

The UAE Women will be high in confidence after getting an early lead in the series. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Namibia Women will be eager to bounce back and level the series on Wednesday.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 2nd T20I, Namibia Women tour of UAE 2023

Date and Time: September 27th 2023, Wednesday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers a balanced track, with an equal amount of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The batters can start playing their strokes freely after spending some time in the middle.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai on Wednesday is expected to hover between 29 to 41 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Probable XI

Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte

Namibia Women

Probable XI

Yasmeen Khan, Jurriene Diergaardt, Irene van Zyl (c), Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Sylvia Shihepo, Edelle Van Zyl, Kayleen Green, Bianca Manuel, Dietlind Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Prediction

The UAE Women won the first game to get an early lead in the six-match T20I series. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Namibia Women will be looking to bounce back and level the series.

UAE Women have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to go 2-0 up in the series.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this contest.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

