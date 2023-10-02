UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 6th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Namibia Women’s tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) comes to an end on October 3. The final game of the six-match T20I series between the UAE Women and Namibia Women will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday.

UAE Women won the first game of the series but were thumped in the following games. Namibia Women bounced back and won the next four to take an unassailable lead in the series.

In the fifth T20I, UAE Women won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision backfired as their batters faltered and never got going. Skipper Esha Oza top-scored with 17 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 66. Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela and Wilka Mwatile picked up three wickets each for Namibia Women.

Chasing a modest total, Jurriene Diergaardt and Mwatile stitched together a brilliant partnership for the second wicket. Mwatile fell on 30 but Diergaardt remained unbeaten on 31 to take Namibia Women across the line in 12.4 overs with eight wickets in hand to wrap up the series on Monday.

Namibia Women have been brilliant in the series so far and have completely outplayed the UAE Women. The hosts will have to bring out their absolute best to finish the series on a wining note. The Namibia Women will be looking to win the series by a 5-1 margin on Tuesday.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 6th T20I, Namibia Women tour of UAE 2023

Date and Time: October 3 2023, Tuesday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Pitch Report

The ICC Academy offers a balanced track, with an equal amount of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The spinners will play a vital role while playing here as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Once set, the batters can start playing their strokes freely.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai on Tuesday is expected to range between 29 and 37 degrees Celsius. It will be humid throughout the day.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Probable XI

Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Khushi Sharma, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Indhuja Nandakumar

Namibia Women

Probable XI

Yasmeen Khan, Jurriene Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Dietlind Foerster, Bianca Manuel, Irene van Zyl (c), Kayleen Green, Naomi Benjamin, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Prediction

The UAE Women have lost their way after winning the first game of the series. They have been completely outplayed in the T20I series so far and will have to be on their toes to finish on a high against the upbeat Namibia Women.

Considering how Namibia Women have fared in the last few matches, they are the overwhelming favorites to win this match.

Prediction: Namibia Women to win this contest.

