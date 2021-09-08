Uganda T20 Tri-Series Match 1: Kenya vs Nigeria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Where to Watch

The Uganda T20 Tri-Series will kick off with a high-octane clash between Kenya and Nigeria on Thursday at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in the picturesque city of Entebbe.

Both Kenya and Nigeria will be playing their first game of the season, and will look to start on a positive note with a win. A strong performance will keep the winning team in good stead going ahead in the tournament.

Nigeria, who are winless in their last five games, will look up to their star performers Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye and Daniel Ajekun to turn their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, Kenya have a much better recent record, winning two of their last five fixtures. They will be the favourites going into this contest, something they'll look to justify with a strong performance. They will look towards Irfan Karim, Emmanuel Bundi and Shem Ngoche to get going in this tri-series.

Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Nigeria, Uganda T20 Tri-Series Match 1.

Date: September 9, 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Weather Report

Rain may play spoilsport, as conditions are expected to be cloudy and rainy. The temperature will hover around the 20 degrees Celsius mark, with high humidity as well.

Pitch Report

The pitch will be a balanced one, with plenty to offer for both batsmen and bowlers. The side batting first will look to post a total above 130 runs to give their bowlers a fair chance of defending it.

Predicted XIs

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Gurdeep Singh, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche, Dominic Wesonga, Nelson Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Ndandason.

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Daniel Ajeku, Isaac Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Eugene Maneno, Sylvester Okpe, Peter Aho, Mustapha Yussuf, Abdulrahman Jimoh.

Kenya vs Nigeria Match Prediction

Kenya got the better of their counterparts the last time these two sides locked horns. The Kenyan side are expected to get over the line quite comfortably in this game as well.

TV and Live-Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

