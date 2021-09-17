Uganda T20I Tri-Series Final: Uganda vs Kenya - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Uganda T20 Tri-Series will be played between Uganda and Kenya at the Entebbe Cricket Oval ground in Entebbe in Uganda on Friday. It promises to be a cracker of a final, as both teams have looked good in the competition.

Uganda have been brilliant in the tri-series. They have won four of their six games and lost just one, while one was washed out. In their last league game, they defeated Nigeria comprehensively to finish at the top of the table.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first in that game, Uganda posted 172 on the board, losing six wickets. Saud Islam scored 75, opening the batting, and was well-supported by Riazat Ali Shah (59). Nigeria didn’t stand a chance, as the hosts restricted them to 117 in their 20 overs.

Henry Ssenyondo starred with the ball, picking up four wickets and giving away only 14 runs in his four overs. Uganda will now be eager to seal the tri-series at home with a win against Kenya.

Kenya, meanwhile, won three of the six games played, losing two, while one was washed out. They finished in second position in the points table. Kenya suffered a loss against Nigeria in their last league game, which was curtailed due to rain.

The match was reduced to 18-overs per side. Nigeria, batting first, posted 133 on the board. Shem Ngoche and Elijah Otieno picked up two wickets each for Kenya in a game reduced to 15 overs because of rain. With the D/L method, the target set for Kenya was 112.

Captain Shem Ngoche tried his best, but couldn’t take his side across the line as they fell short by a mere four runs. Kenya will look to turn the tables around when they face Uganda in the final.

Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Kenya, Final, Uganda T20 Tri-Series 2021.

Date and Time: September 17, 2021, Friday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Weather Report

The temperature in Entebbe, Uganda, on Friday is expected to range between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. There is a slight chance of rain throughout the day, so rain interruptions could happen during the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is very good for batting. Batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen some high-scoring games so far in the competition, so another one could be expected on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Uganda

Uganda have been good in the competition so far. With a win in their last group game, they will be riding high on confidence. Everyone will need to fire in unison to help the team lift the tri-series trophy on Friday.

Playing XI: Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Gerald Mubiru, Henry Ssenyondo, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Bilal Hassan.

Kenya

Kenya looked off-colour the other day when they suffered a loss in their last group game against Nigeria. Their batsmen need to step up in the final against Uganda to stand any chance. They will be eager to bounce back, and come out on top against an upbeat Ugandan side.

Playing XI: Gurdeep Singh, Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim (wk), Nelson Odhiambo, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche (c), Eugene Ochieng, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Dominic Wesonga.

Match Prediction

Both Uganda and Kenya look strong on paper, so the final promises to be a cracker of a contest. Both sides are dependent on their batsmen, so everyone will need to step up to win the tri-series.

Uganda have a good balance in their side, so expect them to come out on top against Kenya in the final of the tri-series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

