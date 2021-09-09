Uganda T20I Tri-Series: Match 1 and 2, Uganda vs Kenya - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Uganda will lock horns with Kenya in Match No. 1 and 2 of the Uganda tri-series on Friday, September 10, at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe.

Kenya and Uganda have faced each other only once in T20Is back in May 2019 during the T20 World Cup Africa Region Final. In that game at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Kenya beat Oman by one run after posting 145 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

In the one-day format, the two teams faced off in a three-match series earlier this year. Kenya won the opening match comprehensively by a mammoth margin of 78 runs.

However, Uganda came back to win the next two games, thereby sealing the series 2-1. Uganda’s Riazat Ali Shah became the leading run-scorer of the series, having notched 129 runs with two half-centuries. Kenya’s Nehemiah Odhiambo was the top wicket-taker with six scalps.

For the upcoming series, while Uganda will be led by Brian Masaba, Shem Ngoche will take charge of Kenya. Both teams will be looking to get going with crucial victories under their belt.

Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Kenya, Match 1 and 2.

Date and Time: September 10th, 2021; Friday

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe.

Weather Report

Conditions will be cloudy throughout the duration of the game. There are chances of rain as well with thunderstorms around. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Not many details about how the pitch would behave are available. The track is expected to be sporting, with batters and bowlers enjoying themselves in equal proportion. Teams may opt to bat second after winning the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Uganda

Riazat Ali Shah is the leading run-scorer among the current bunch of Uganda batters. He has scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 141. Shah needs to be on top of his game. Charles Waiswa is their top wicket-taker, having scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.17.

Playing XI: Simon Sesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Charles Waiswa.

Kenya

Irfan Karim has scored 286 runs for Kenya at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 95.65. Skipper Shem Ngoche has notched over 100 runs as well. Ngoche is also their leading wicket-taker, having picked up 35 wickets. Other players need to give the experienced players adequate support.

Playing XI: Rushabh Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim, Nelson Odhiambo, Dominic Wesonga, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Eugene Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat

Match Prediction

On paper, Kenya seem a much stronger team. Though they lost the unofficial one-day series earlier this year, Kenya should be able to get past Uganda in the two T20Is.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee