Uganda T20I Tri-Series: Match 4, Uganda vs Nigeria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Hosts Uganda will take on Nigeria in the fourth fixture of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series, which will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Saturday, September 11.

After the curtain-raiser was abandoned without a ball being bowled, Uganda lost to Kenya in the reverse-fixture. After being invited to field first, Uganda's bowlers failed to keep the flow of runs in check as they let the Kenyans score at will.

Chasing a daunting target of 152 runs, Uganda kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Saud Islam's half-century went in vain as they were bundled out for a score of 129 runs, losing the game by 22 runs.

While the game did not go their way, there were certainly plenty of positives to take away from the fixture for the hosts. Riazat Ali Shah and Islam's form with the willow, along with Dinesh Nakrani, Deusdedit Muhumuza and Henry Ssenyondo's decent outing with the ball, will encourage Uganda .

On the other hand, after playing their first fixture earlier in the day, this will be Nigeria's second game on the trot. Fatigue might set in and that could present an opportunity for Uganda to seal a convincing win.

Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Nigeria, Uganda T20I Tri-Series (Match 4)

Date: September 11, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Weather Report

Conditions will be cloudy and we might just be in for a rain-marred contest. The temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius and will pretty much remain constant as the game progresses.

Pitch Report

The track does have something in it for the batsmen as was seen in the second fixture, with Kenya notching up 152 runs. The pitch has provided assistance to the fast bowlers and the pacers will be the ones who will be expected to chip in with wickets. The side batting first will most likely be content with a score above 145 runs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Uganda: Arnold Otwani, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam, Brian Masaba, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyodo.

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Daniel Ajeku, Isaac Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Eugene Maneno, Sylvester Okpe, Peter Aho, Mustapha Yussuf, Abdulrahman Jimoh.

Uganda vs Nigeria Match Prediction

This will be Nigeria's second game of the day and the players might not be able to put in their best performance. On the other hand, Uganda will be hungry for a win and are expected to win this contest and register their first win in the tournament.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

