Uganda T20I Tri-Series: Match 6, Kenya vs Nigeria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Table-toppers Kenya will lock horns with bottom-placed Nigeria in the sixth fixture of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series on Monday, September 13 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Kenya have had a brilliant campaign so far, and are favourites to go all the way. They are yet to be defeated in this series, and have two wins under their belt from three games, including a no-result.

After their curtain-raiser against hosts Uganda was abandoned due to rain, the Kenyans sealed a convincing 22-run win against the same opponents in the reverse fixture.

Their third and most recent game was against Nigeria, where they obliterated the opposition to snare a comprehensive 8-wicket win. That helped them retain their spot at the top of the table.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have had quite a torrid run in this series. They have failed to register a single win, and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. With time running out for the Nigerians, they need to change their fortunes quickly.

They kicked off their campaign with a one-sided loss against Kenya. They could manage only 107 runs, a target which their opponents chased with 49 deliveries to spare. Their second game did not bring about a change in fortune, as they crashed to a 56-run loss against hosts Uganda.

The game against Kenya will be Nigeria's second of the day, so they'll hope their players aren't fatigued enough against the former.

Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Nigeria, Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 (Match 6).

Date: September 13, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe.

Weather Report

A partly cloudy day in Entebbe is on the cards, with the temperature hovering around the 23-degree Celsius mark. There could be high humidity, but there is negligible chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch has plenty of purchase for the bowlers as well as the batsmen. The men with the bat in hand must take their time to settle in and play long innings, as it is difficult for a new batsman to come in and fire right away. The team batting first will look to post a total around the 140-run mark.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kenya

Irfan Karim and Gurdeep Singh have adapted to the conditions well, and are the top run-scorers for Kenya. Nehemiah Odhiambo has been sensational with the ball while Singh has played his part in the bowling department too. Kenya will hope these players fire and help them secure their third win on the trot.

Predicted XI: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (c), Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat, Nelson Odhiambo, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Nigeria

There have been no noteworthy performances from the Nigerian outfit in this tournament, which will be a cause for concern for the side. With not many games left, Nigeria will be hoping to snap up a win in this contest.

Predicted XI: Chimezie Onwizulike, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Joshua Ayannaike (c)(wk), Vincent Adewoye, Mohameed Taiwo, Sulaimon Runswew, Prosper Useni, Odion Isesele, Mustapha Yusuf.

Match Prediction

Kenya are an absolute force to be reckoned with. So unless Nigeria can produce a magical performance, expect the upbeat Kenyans to race away to another convincing win over Nigeria.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

