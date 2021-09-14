Uganda T20I Tri-Series: Match 7, Kenya vs Nigeria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Kenya will take on Nigeria in the seventh fixture of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series, which will be played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Wednesday, September 15.

Kenya, led by Shem Ngoche, have looked like the best team in the series by quite some distance. After their opening match against Uganda on September 10 was washed off due to rain, Kenya are on a three-match winning streak and are sitting at the top of the points table.

In their previous game on September 13, Kenya beat Nigeria by 61 runs. After electing to bat first, Kenya set their opponents a target of 163 to chase down on the back of Irfan Karim’s 46-ball 58. Opener Alex Obanda set the tone for the innings with a 24-ball 33.

In their run-chase, Nigeria could only manage 101 for seven in 20 overs. Opening batter Daniel Ajekun top-scored for them with a 38-ball 22. Mohameed Taiwo and Mustapha Yusuf put on 36 for the seventh wicket, but their efforts went in vain.

Vraj Patel and Peter Langat picked up two wickets each. Nigeria have already been knocked out of the tournament and with two games left, they will want to finish their campaign on a high. Kenya, on the other hand, will be looking to hold on to their top spot.

Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Nigeria, Uganda T20I Tri-Series (Match 7)

Date: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Weather Report

The sun will be out throughout the course of the game, but with occasional thunderstorms. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 70s.

Pitch Report

The track has been a fairly good one for batting, even though one of the games turned out to be a low-scoring affair. The chasing teams have lost three out of five games.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kenya: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Dominic Wesonga, Emmauel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Joshua Ayannaike, Vincent Adewoye, Olayinka Olaleye, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Mustapha Yusuf

Match Prediction

Kenya have arguably been the standout team in the tri-series, having not lost a match yet. A net run rate of 2.506 gives an account of their sheer dominance, and Kenya should be able to win their next match.

TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy