Ultimate Kricket Challenge 2020: List of players, rules and full details about UKC tournament

After ODIs, T20s, and T10s, cricket will have a new format now. The Ultimate Kricket Challenge organizers have come up with a unique one-on-one match scenario. Six players will participate in the first edition of this competition.

Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan, Rashid Khan, Andre Russell, and Chris Gayle are the six participants in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge 2020. This tournament will begin on December 24, 2020, in Dubai, with the final match scheduled for January 1, 2021.

The Ultimate Kricket Challenge will take place inside the UKC Dome. Every inning will comprise 15 balls.

There will be a substitute player called 'Ace' and a wicket-keeper for every Gladiator. If Yuvraj Singh battles Chris Gayle, 'Gladiator' Yuvraj will have to bowl a minimum of eight deliveries out of the 15 in 'Contender' Gayle's innings. The Ace can bowl a maximum of seven deliveries. Ultimately, the Contender with the most runs will win the match. There will be 16 matches in the competition.

Ultimate Kricket Challenge 2020 Rules

As mentioned earlier, Gladiator will have to bowl at least eight balls of the innings. The Ace can bowl the remaining deliveries.

The Contender will have to score a physical run before gaining runs via the zones.

There are six different scoring zones in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge -

Zone A – 1 run Zone B- 1 run Zone C – 2 runs Zone D – 3 runs Zone E – with a bounce, four runs Zone F – Direct 6 runs

If a Contender hits the bull's eye behind the bowler, he will get 12 runs. Also, he will get another delivery to play.

If a Contender loses his wicket, five runs will be deducted from his score.

Bouncers will be called 'no-balls,' and the Contender will get a free-hit.

The winner of every match will earn two points.

The top 4 players will qualify for the Ultimate Kricket Challenge semifinals.

Full list of players in Ultimate Kricket Challenge 2020

Yuvraj Singh (India)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Eoin Morgan (England)

Andre Russell (West Indies)

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Kevin Pietersen (England)

Ultimate Kricket Challenge 2020 Schedule

December 24, 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Kevin Pietersen

December 25, 2020: Rashid Khan vs Kevin Pietersen

December 25, 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Yuvraj Singh

December 26, 2020: Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan

December 26, 2020: Chris Gayle vs Andre Russell

December 27, 2020: Yuvraj Singh vs Kevin Pietersen

December 27, 2020: Chris Gayle vs Kevin Pietersen

December 28, 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Rashid Khan

December 28, 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Chris Gayle

December 29, 2020: Eoin Morgan vs Andre Russell

December 29, 2020: Chris Gayle vs Rashid Khan

December 30, 2020: Kevin Pietersen vs Andre Russell

December 30, 2020: Chris Gayle vs Yuvraj Singh

December 31, 2020: Semifinal 1

December 31, 2020: Semifinal 2

January 1, 2021: Ultimate Kricket Challenge 2020 Final