Umar Akmal banned for three years by PCB

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban from all forms of the game by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He was found guilty of breaking the anti-corruption code for failing to report repeated approaches by fixers, to the International Cricket Council.

The official media handle of PCB tweeted about the ban and stated that the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan found Umar Akmal guilty of breaking the ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5.

The code says that cricketers who are approached for corrupt practices must report it to the ICC and any failure in doing so can result in a minimum punishment of five years for the players involved.

In recent years, Umar Akmal has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. In sensational revelations, the Pakistan batsman had claimed to have been offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries and to skip matches against India. Along with that, he also revealed that he was also approached during the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India, Akmal had once stated previously.

All these approaches weren't disclosed by the cricketer to the PCB or the ICC.

During a fitness test recently, Akmal was accused of allegedly making lewd remarks to a trainer at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. However, no actions were taken against him as he supposedly apologised to the PCB.

The PCB statement read,

“Umar Akmal has offered his regrets for his actions and the PCB has reprimanded him and also reminded him about his responsibilities as a senior cricketer. The matter is now closed and the PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments."