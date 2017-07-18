Umar Akmal trolled on Twitter yet again

Umar Akmal faced the wrath of the fans once again

Umar Akmal faced the wrath of the fans once again

Once again, discarded Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal is in the news, this time not for his behaviour or fitness, but for being trolled on social media after posting a picture of himself alongside a "Bentley" on Twitter with a caption "Enjoying London after hard work".

Enjoying London after hard work pic.twitter.com/N6U05mgAse — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) July 13, 2017

However, Akmal must have been disappointed as the post didn't get the positive reaction he would have hoped for. Akmal, who is not a part of the Pakistan cricket team after being dumped by the PCB from the annual central contract list, was trolled from all quarters by the fans.

Extra cover: Pakistan's central contract released, Umar Akmal misses out

Some comments read, "Forget the car you need to get on a treadmill", "From where did you get money to buy a BENTLEY ????? I think you just clicked a pic with someone's car" etc.

Forget the car you need to get on a treadmill ???? — KHAN (@skh786kk) July 13, 2017

Only if you worked on ur cricket as much as ur pics we would have a half decent cricketer — Assif (@assif26) July 14, 2017

From where did you get money to buy a BENTLEY ?????

I think you just clicked a pic with someone's car — Jai Krishnan ???????? (@ImJK93) July 16, 2017

Konsa hard work ???? contract tu tuje mila nahi fitness teri hai nahi #HardWork ???????????? — Mushi Mush (@iMudassirAnsari) July 16, 2017

Mango man!

Work Hard to get a job there as a Cab Driver as Ur future in Cricket is no more..????

U don't deserve any place in the Team Now!! — Khurram Abbasi (@khurramabbasi01) July 15, 2017

nowadays you have nothing else to do except such cheap activities if you are not focused on your cricket.. — Muhammad Ashraf (@Muhamma12761316) July 14, 2017

Also read: Twitter trolls Umar Akmal despite taking 5 catches against Zimbabwe

Sirjee..Ur hardwork looks better in this pic pic.twitter.com/zDq19Iumg9 — Santosh Kamath (@BeingBewda) July 17, 2017

Just enjoy in London and please don't play cricket becoz you have nothing to showcase. — Gul Haider (@gulhaiderrr) July 14, 2017

Where did you steal that car? Sell that car if you don't have money to return to Pakistan. — sri harsha (@Iamharsha04) July 17, 2017

After seeing the backlash from the fans, Akmal replied to his own post and asked the fans not to make any negative comments. In spite of this, the fans continued to take a jibe at the right-hander.

I Love all my fans. A humble request to all fans please refrain from negative comments. Your prayers and support is always appreciated — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) July 14, 2017

Ever since making his debut, Akmal has failed to live up to his talent and instead, he has been in and out of the ODI side due to poor form, fitness and getting himself involved in several disciplinary issues.

Earlier this year, he had a spat with pacer Junaid Khan in the Pakistan Cup and still, he was picked in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy. He was later asked to leave the team after failing two fitness tests in two days.

Extra cover: Umar Akmal claims that he gains weight even if he only drinks water

Last week, Akmal was not included in the PCB central contract that had 35 cricketers being classified into four categories: A, B, C and D. Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 116 ODIs and 82 T20Is with his last match in each of these formats coming in 2011, January 2017 and 2016 respectively. If Akmal does not work on his form and fitness, his cricketing career might be all but over.