Under-19 World Cup 2020: India squad, schedule, venue, when and where to watch

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 13, 2020
Jan 13, 2020 IST

Prithvi Shaw with the U-19 trophy in 2018
Prithvi Shaw with the U-19 trophy in 2018

Defending champions India will kick-off their Under-19 title defence against Sri Lanka on January 19 at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. The 16-nation tournament is scheduled to start from January 17, with the final taking place on February 9. Kimberley, Bloemfontein, and Potchefstroom are the only venues for the 13th edition of the under-19 world cup.

Each team will play three matches in the league stage, with the top two teams of each group qualifying for the super league. The lower-ranked teams will face each other in the plate league.

India will enter into the tournament as favourites to lift the title, having won the last edition under the able leadership of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. The current team is being led by Priyam Garg, while the batting performances will depend mostly on the likes of Dhruv Jurel (vc, wk) and teen-sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal.


Group

Group A - India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka


League Stage

India vs Sri Lanka

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 19, 1:30 pm

India vs Japan

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 21, 1:30 pm

India vs New Zealand

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein – January 24, 1:30 pm


Knockouts

Quarter-Final 1

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 28, 1:30 pm

Quarter-Final 2

Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 29, 1:30 pm

Quarter-Final 3

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – January 30, 1:30 pm

Quarter-Final 4

Willowmoore Park, Benoni – January 31, 1:30 pm

Semi-Final 1

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 04, 1:30 pm

Semi-Final 2

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 06, 1:30 pm

Final

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – February 10, 1:30 pm


India Squad

Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

Live Streaming and Telecast

The tournament will be telecasted by the Star Sports network in India while the live streaming of the games will be available on the Hotstar app.

Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 India Under 19 Cricket Prithvi Shaw Priyam Garg Under 19 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads 2020
