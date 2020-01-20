×
Under 19 World Cup: Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana bowls a 175 kmph delivery against India [Watch]

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020 IST

Matheesha Pathirana (Image courtesy: ICC)
Matheesha Pathirana (Image courtesy: ICC)

Sri Lanka Under-19 cricket team lost to India by 90 runs in their World Cup opener, but their fast bowler Mathteesha Pathirana ensured that the team, despite losing, gets enough limelight.

In the 4th over of the Indian innings, the 17-year-old bowled a wide delivery to Yashasvi Jaiswal, which was recorded at 175kph (108mph). This was thought to be the fastest ball ever bowled in international cricket history - across all formats and levels. And well, at 175 kmph, it indeed is the fastest. But it so turned out that there was an error in the recording of the speed. On the right corner of the screen, the speed of the delivery showed at 108 mph. But whether the speedometer actually malfunctioned or not is yet to be confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC)

Currently, the fastest ball ever bowled is still by former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, when he let one rip at 161.3kph (100mph) in an ODI vs England during the World Cup 2003.

Watch Pathirana’s ball here:

Last September, Pathirana was in the news when he picked up six wickets for just seven runs while making his debut for Trinity College Kandyhis in a domestic game in Sri Lanka.

Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Sri Lanka U19 Cricket India Under 19 Cricket Shoaib Akhtar
