Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Under the SKanner: Shai Hope

A closer look at some of the biggest strengths and weaknesses of West Indian batsman Shai Hope

S Samaddar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:25 IST
118

Over the past decade or so, the West Indies Test team has often struggled due to the absence of their best stars for one reason or the other and naturally, not many top class talents had emerged for some time. However, that has all changed in the recent years and one of the most promising players to have emerged for the team is their middle-order batsman Shai Hope. His technical excellence, temperament, defensive technique and stroke-play make him the ideal middle-order batsman for any Test side.

His performance against Pakistan and England last season saw him catapulted into the big time and become one of the world’s most promising batsmen. It was no surprise then that the 24-year-old was selected as one of the 5 Wisden Cricketer of the Year. He is a hugely talented player and perhaps it is time to put him under the SKanner.

#5 Technical proficiency

England v West Indies - 2nd Investec Test: Day Five
Shai Hope celebrates his ton

When a young batsman finds himself in the cauldron of international cricket, it is his technical excellence that helps him feel that he belongs at the top level and in case of Shai Hope, that has been the case ever since he made his debut back in 2015. He has the technical wherewithal to play any kind of bowling and what makes it so difficult to bowl to him when he is fine form is his ability to play strokes off the front foot as well as off the back foot.

The variation of lengths that bowlers often use can often look completely ineffective and it is this particular strength that has turned him into one of the most promising young batsmen in the world. On the other hand, his robust defensive technique is also one of the biggest factors behind his rise as a batsman and in the years to come, his supremely all-round technique will give him the arsenal to emerge as one of the best batsmen in the world. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs West Indies, 2017 West Indies Cricket Shai Hope Under The SKanner
Top 5 Guyanese cricketers of all-time
RELATED STORY
Interview: " Playing in the World Cup was my biggest...
RELATED STORY
West Indies' journey to the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rashid Khan becomes fastest to 100 ODI wickets
RELATED STORY
Devon Smith back in Windies squad, Hamilton earns maiden...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out from the West Indies vs Sri Lanka...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about the Windies vs World XI match
RELATED STORY
Remembering Malcolm Marshall: The Speed Machine
RELATED STORY
5 key players who helped Windies qualify for 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 players with most golden ducks in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us