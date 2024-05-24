United States of America vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between the United States of America (USA) and Bangladesh will be played on Saturday, May 25. This contest will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

The United States of America took an unassailable lead in the series by beating Bangladesh in the second T20I on Thursday. It was a historic moment for USA as they won a series against a full member for the first time in their history.

The second game was a closely fought one. After being asked to bat first, the USA batters struggled a bit as they finished their innings on 144/6. Skipper Monank Patel top-scored with 42 for them. Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain grabbed two scalps each for Bangladesh.

In reply, Bangladesh’s batters faltered. They never got going and failed to put up big partnerships. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 36 but the lower-order batters failed to contribute. As a result, they got bundled out on 138 in the last over to fall short by six runs.

Ali Khan bowled beautifully for the USA. He picked up three wickets and also defended 12 in the last over. Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk also chipped in with a couple of scalps each as they defended the total successfully.

USA will be high on confidence and will be eyeing a clean-sweep on Saturday. Bangladesh will have to bring out their A-game and fire in unison to avoid a whitewash.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: United States of America vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Bangladesh tour of United States of America, 2024

Date and Time: May 25, 2024, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

United States of America vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

The United States of America and Bangladesh have faced each other only twice in the shortest format. USA have won both times.

Matches played: 2

United States of America won: 2

Bangladesh won: 0

United States of America vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The Prairie View Cricket Complex offers a balanced track. It is slow in nature and the spinners play a key role while bowling at this venue. The pacers can rely on cutters to halt the batters. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to bat first here.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Saturday is expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

United States of America

Team News

No injury reported in the USA camp.

Probable XI

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh/Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Bangladesh

Team News

All the players in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan/Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

United States of America vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The United States of America have already taken an unassailable lead in the series. They will be looking to whitewash Bangladesh on Saturday who have failed to put up an all-round effort in the series so far.

The home conditions favor the United States of America and they are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: United States of America to win this contest.

United States of America vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

