USA vs PNG 1st ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The USA will take on Papua New Guinea in the first match of a two-match ODI series on Monday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat.

The USA, led by India-born Saurabh Netravalkar, have played 15 matches in ODIs, winning six and losing nine. However, they have lost their last five matches in the 50-overs format. Their last win was against UAE by three wickets in December 2019.

In their previous game in February 2020, USA lost to Nepal by eight wickets in Kirtipur. It remains to be seen if they can halt their losing streak against the power-packed Papua New Guinea team in the next match.

Papua New Guinea were the runners-up in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2019, losing to the Netherlands. In the ODI format, they have lost 20 of their 27 matches. They have lost their last eight games in the format. Against the USA, Papua New Guinea have lost two of three ODI clashes.

Match Details

Match: United States vs Papua New Guinea, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: September 6th, 2021; Monday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

The weather will mostly be sunny with intermittent clouds around. There is little chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 34-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 40s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is mostly a sporting one, assisting both batters and bowlers. Fielding first after winning the toss could be the preferred option for the captain winning the toss, though.

Predicted Playing XIs

United States

Aaron Jones is the leading run-scorer for the USA in ODIs, scoring 416 runs with three half-centuries. Monank Patel is also expected to play a key role. Captain Saurabh Netravalkar is their top wicket-taker, having plucked 16 scalps. However, the left-armer will need support from the others,

Playing XI: Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel, Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige.

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala is the leading run-scorer for Papua New Guinea in ODIs, scoring 739 runs with one ton and two half-centuries. Vala is also their top wicket-taker with 13 scalps. Lega Siaka and Tony Ura have also been prolific run-scorers for Papua New Guinea in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Norman Vanua has 11 wickets to his name.

Playing XI: Tony Ura (wk), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea.

Match Prediction

On paper, Papua New Guinea seem to be a stronger unit than the USA. Though their form in ODIs hasn’t been great, they should be able to come out trumps against the USA in the first ODI game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: Official USA Cricket YouTube Channel

Edited by Bhargav