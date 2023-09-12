Kanpur Superstars will lock horns with Gorakhpur Lions in the 27th match of UP T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday, September 12.

Kanpur Superstars have won just two matches and suffered six defeats after playing nine encounters in the tournament so far. Their only victories came against Meerut Mavericks and Gorakhpur Lions.

With a negative run rate and three-match losing streak, Kanpur will be eager to bounce back to bag a win over Lions and get back to winning ways. Unfortunately, Kanpur has only one league game left to create an impact on the points table.

Gorakhpur Lions are having a pretty poor tournament, bagging just one win and suffering six defeats in eight encounters. They are entering this contest on the back of a four-match losing streak.

They are already on the verge of elimination with just two games left in the league phase. In Priyam Garg’s absence, keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is leading the side. He would be expecting to turn the team’s tables.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Details:

Match: Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 27

Date and Time: September 12, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Pitch Report:

The pitch in Kanpur is expected to be slow with slow bowlers and spinners getting enough assistance in the middle overs. Captain winning the toss would love to chase down the target with dew coming into play in the second innings.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Weather Forecast:

Weather is expected to be cloudy with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. Dew might play a factor in the second innings.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Probable XIs:

Kanpur Superstars:

Shubh Khanna (wk), Saurabh Dubey, Sameer Rizvi (c), Akshdeep Nath, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Vineet Panwar, Rishabh Rajput, Prashant Choudhary, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartikeya Yadav

Gorakhpur Lions:

Dhruv Jurel (c, wk), Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Rishav Rai, Vasu Vats, Yashovardhan Singh, Sparsh Agarwal, Abdul Rehman-VI, Vijay Kumar, Shivam Sharma

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Prediction:

Despite winning just two encounters, the momentum is in favor of Kanpur Superstars. Gorakhpur Lions are entering this contest with a four-match losing streak. Lions are yet to find a proper momentum in the competition.

Prediction: Kanpur Superstars to win the match

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode