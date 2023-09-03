UP T20 League 2023, Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 9: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

In the ninth match of the UP T20 League 2023, Kanpur Superstars and Lucknow Falcons will lock horns at Green Park in Kanpur on Sunday, September 3.

Kanpur Superstars slid down to the fifth position on the points table after losing to Kashi Rudras in their most recent encounter by 30 runs. In their first two games, Kanpur suffered a defeat against Noida Super Kings by 16 runs and later got back to winning ways with a victory over Meerut Mavericks by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Lucknow Falcons have played two games, winning one and losing the other. They initiated their campaign with a win over Gorakhpur Lions in the Super Over. However, in their subsequent game, they suffered a defeat against Noida by eight wickets. They will be determined to get back to winning ways in this big game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Match Details

Match: Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 9

Date and Time: September 3, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Pitch Report

The average first-innings score is beyond 180 and it’s wise to bat first after winning the toss. The surface tends to slow down as the innings progresses, thus the slow bowlers are expected to do well in the second innings.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Weather Forecast

The weather in Kanpur is expected to be humid during this evening game. Temperatures will hover around 27 degrees Celsius. There will be no rain interruptions during this encounter.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Probable XIs

Kanpur Superstars:

Pranjal Saini(wk), Akshdeep Nath(c), Saurabh Dubey, Sameer Rizvi, Vivek, Rahul Rajpal, Vineet Panwar, Ansh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Aquib Khan, Jasmer Dhankar

Lucknow Falcons:

Aaradhya Yadav(wk) Priyam Garg(c), Hardeep Singh, Shaurya Singh, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Vishal Gaur, Kritagya Singh, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Harsh Tyagi

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Match Prediction

Comparatively, Lucknow Falcons have a good all-round squad with perfect batting and bowling combinations. Kanpur, on the other hand, are entering this encounter on the back of a defeat against Rudras. We can thus expect Lucknow to come out on top over the wounded Kanpur.

Prediction: Lucknow Falcons to win the match.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode