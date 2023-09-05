In the 13th match of UP T20 League 2023, Kashi Rudras will cross swords with Gorakhpur Lions at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday, September 5.

Kashi Rudras currently occupy the fourth spot on the points table, having secured one victory and suffered two losses. Their journey in the competition began on a challenging note against Meerut as they lost the game in the Super Over.

They displayed remarkable resilience in their next outing, securing a convincing 30-run win over Kanpur Superstars. However, in their most recent fixture, they lost to Lucknow Falcons by five wickets. Rudras will be looking to build up a head of steam in their next few fixtures, beginning with the match against the Lions today.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Lions are at the bottom of the points table with just one win after playing four encounters. Their campaign commenced with two consecutive losses against Lucknow and Noida.

Nevertheless, they staged a comeback with a triumphant performance over Meerut. In their fourth game, they faced another setback against Kanpur. Lions will be hoping to get rid of the wooden spoon.

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Details

Match: Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 13

Date and Time: September 5, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Pitch Report

With the pitches being used for more than four to five games so far this season, the strip is beginning to slow down and assist the spinners. However, the first innings average score is above 165 and we can expect batters to get enough support.

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Weather Forecast

The weather at the venue is going to be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. However, as per the forecast, no major rain interruptions during the game are expected.

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Probable XIs

Kashi Rudras:

Shivam Bansal, Priyanshu Pandey, Karan Sharma(c), Prince Yadav, Atal Bihari-Rai, Abhishek Yadav, Shiva Singh, Bobby Yadav, Ankur Malik, Mohammad Sharim, Parv Singh

Gorakhpur Lions:

Kaartikaya Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami (c), Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Ankit Rathi, Abdul Rehman-VI, Sunil Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Pratap Singh, Vasu Vats, Sparsh Agarwal

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Prediction

Kashi Rudras have enough potential to go past any side in the tournament through their comprehensive all-round efforts. However, they will need to hit the drawing board and devise a proper strategy in order to get back to winning ways over the struggling Lions.

Prediction: Kashi Rudras to win the match

Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode