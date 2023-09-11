In the 24th match of UP T20 League 2023, Kashi Rudras and Kanpur Superstars will take on each other at Green Park in Kanpur on September 11, Monday.

Under the captaincy of Karan Sharma, Kashi Rudras have had an inconsistent campaign, securing just two victories and suffering four defeats in their first six matches. Interestingly, they are possessing a positive net run rate, a statistic they can take pride in.

With four more games remaining in the league stage, Kashi Rudras have good chances of making it to the knockouts, despite entering this encounter on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Kanpur Superstars, led by Akshdeep Nath, have endured a turbulent season, managing just two victories and suffering five defeats after being part of eight encounters. Their victories came against Meerut Mavericks and Gorakhpur Lions.

Unfortunately, their most recent encounter against Lucknow Falcons ended without a result due to excessive rain. With just two contests left in the league phase, Kanpur would be eager to put their best foot forward against their upcoming opponents.

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Match Details:

Match: Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 24

Date and Time: September 11, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Pitch Report:

With a lot of moisture, the surface is expected to be slow and sticky. Batters need to toil hard to find some crucial runs. Slow bowlers and spinners need to be consistent with their line and length in order to get something out of the track.

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Weather Forecast:

Thundershowers are anticipated to affect this encounter. However, we’ve to wait and see what extent of impact they are going to create. Temperatures will hover around 29 degrees Celsius for this afternoon game, with a wind speed of 10 kms per hour.

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Probable XIs:

Kashi Rudras:

Akshay Dubey(wk), Shivam Bansal, Karan Sharma(c), Prince Yadav, Atal Bihari-Rai, Abhishek Yadav, Shiva Singh, Bobby Yadav, Ankur Malik, Mohammad Sharim, Parv Singh

Kanpur Superstars:

Shubh Khanna(wk), Akshdeep Nath(c), Sameer Rizvi, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Saurabh Dubey, Vineet Panwar, Jasmer Dhankar, Rishabh Rajput, Aquib Khan, Kartikeya Yadav

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Match Prediction:

Both Kashi and Kanpur have had poor outings so far in the competition. However, Kashi Rudras look a better all-round unit comparatively and are anticipated to put their ‘A game’ and come out on top.

Prediction: Kashi Rudras to win the match

Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode