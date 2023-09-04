UP T20 League 2023, Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 11: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

In the 11th match of UP T20 League 2023, Kashi Rudras will cross swords with Lucknow Falcons at Green Park in Kanpur on September 4, Monday.

Kashi Rudras started the competition with a Super Over defeat against Meerut Mavericks. Then then made a strong comeback against Kanpur Superstars, winning by 30 runs to stand in the third spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Lucknow Falcons are having a decent tournament with two wins and a defeat in three matches. They started their competition with a win over the Lions. In their second game, they lost to Noida Super Kings by eight wickets. However, they bounced back with a two-wicket win over Kanpur.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons: Match Details

Match: Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 11

Date and Time: September 4, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons: Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Green Park in Kanpur is renowned for high-scoring games. Batters are expected to get enough assistance on this flat track. Left-arm spinners are likely to be the most effective on the turf in the middle overs if they hit the right lines and lengths.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons: Weather Forecast

The weather in Kanpur on Monday is expected to be pleasant. The temperatures at the start of the game will be around 33 degrees Celsius. As the game progresses, the forecast predicts the temperatures to go down to 25 degrees Celsius.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons: Probable XIs

Kashi Rudras:

Shivam Bansal(wk), Priyanshu Pandey, Karan Sharma(c), Prince Yadav, Atal Bihari-Rai, Abhishek Yadav, Shiva Singh, Bobby Yadav, Ankur Malik, Mohammad Sharim, Parv Singh

Lucknow Falcons:

Aaradhya Yadav(wk), Priyam Garg(c), Shaurya Singh, Hardeep Singh, Kritagya Singh, Yash Dayal, Nadeem, Harsh Tyagi, Kartikeya Jaiswa, Vikas Singh, Vipraj Nigam

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons: Match Prediction

Lucknow Falcons boast perfect batting and bowling line-ups. With a perfect blend of young and experienced cricketers who can turn the game on its head, they are expected to register a convincing victory against Kashi Rudras.

Prediction: Lucknow Falcons to win the match.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode