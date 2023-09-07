UP T20 League 2023, Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 17: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The 17th encounter of UP T20 League 2023 will see the Lucknow Falcons lock horns with the Gorakhpur Lions at Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday, September 7.

Led by Priyam Garg, the Lucknow Falcons are having an inconsistent tournament, winning three games and suffering two defeats. They lost their most recent encounter against the Meerut Mavericks.

The Falcons will look to bounce back and put their campaign back on track with a win in this match.

The Gorakhpur Lions also have had a challenging season, winning just one game and losing the other four matches. Their sole victory came against Meerut and they are on the brink of elimination. The Lions will be aiming to spoil other teams’ parties and look for a better spot on the table.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Details

Match: Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 17

Date and Time: September 7, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at Green Park in Kanpur is renowned for strongly favoring batters. However, pacers are expected to get lateral movement initially.

The first innings average score is around 160 with the surface expected to be a bit slow in the middle overs. Captain winning the toss would love to bowl first with dew set to be a factor.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Weather Forecast

The temperature at the start of the match will be around 30 degrees Celsius and will drop down to 25 degrees Celsius around 10.00 pm. The weather will be warm with humidity levels crossing 80 percent for this night encounter.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Probable XIs

Lucknow Falcons:

Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Priyam Garg (c), Yash Dayal, Harsh Tyagi, Hardeep Singh, Kritagya Singh, Mohd Amaan, Vipraj Nigam, Vikrant Chaudhary, Nadeem, and Kartikeya Jaiswal.

Gorakhpur Lions:

Kaartikaya Singh (wk), Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami (c), Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Vasu Vats, Yashovardhan Singh, Sparsh Agarwal, Abdul Rehman-VI, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Pratap Singh, and Divyansh Chaturvedi.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Prediction

The Lucknow Falcons are having a decent tournament, showcasing an array of talented players who can turn the game upside down. The odds are in favor of the Falcons and are poised for an easy win. They need to put their best foot forward to add another win and grab a better spot on the points table.

Prediction: Lucknow Falcons to win the match.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode