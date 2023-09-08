In the 21st match of Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023, Lucknow Falcons will lock horns with Kanpur Superstars at Green Park in Kanpur on September 9, Saturday.

In the absence of Priyam Garg, stand-in captain Yash Dayal performed admirably, leading Lucknow Falcons to a victory over Gorakhpur Lions in their most recent encounter.

In the six matches they've played so far, Falcons have emerged victorious in four matches and suffered defeats in two games. However, their current net run rate is in the negative, a statistic they should work on in their forthcoming games.

Kanpur Superstars, under the leadership of Akshdeep Nath, have managed to win just two matches while losing five matches after playing seven games. They currently hold the fifth rank on the leaderboard and will need to turn the tables in their remaining three matches in the league phase.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Match Details:

Match: Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 21

Date and Time: September 9, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Pitch Report:

Batters are most likely to be the most effective on the turf in Kanpur. Bowlers need to be consistent with their lines and lengths to be successful on this surface. With dew set to come into play, captain winning the toss would love to chase.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Weather Forecast:

The temperatures at the start of the game are expected to touch around 28 degrees Celsius and will drop down to as low as 22 degrees. The weather for this evening game is expected to be clear as per the forecast.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Probable XIs:

Lucknow Falcons:

Aaradhya Yadav(wk), Shaurya Singh, Kartikeya Jaiswa, Kritagya Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Yash Dayal(c), Mohd Amaan, Harsh Tyagi, Vikrant Chaudhary, Nadeem, Vipraj Nigam

Kanpur Superstars:

Shubh Khanna(wk), Akshdeep Nath(c), Sameer Rizvi, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Saurabh Dubey, Vineet Panwar, Jasmer Dhankar, Rishabh Rajput, Aquib Khan, Kartikeya Yadav

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Match Prediction:

Lucknow Falcons possess a better batting and bowling unit comparatively. They are coming off a solid 10-wicket win over Lions. Falcons would be highly determined to continue their gameplay with confidence and add a victory in this exciting encounter.

Prediction: Lucknow Falcons to win the match

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode