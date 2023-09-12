In the 26th game of UP T20 League 2023, Lucknow Falcons will cross swords with Kashi Rudras at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday, September 12.

Lucknow Falcons, led by Yash Dayal, are having a decent season, bagging four victories and suffering two defeats. Unfortunately, two of their contests ended without a result due to incessant rain in Kanpur.

Having accumulated 10 points in their tally, Lucknow will be determined to enter their forthcoming encounters over Kashi and Meerut. Interestingly, Lucknow already defeated Kashi in this season by five wickets.

On the other hand, Karan Sharma-led Kashi Rudras are experiencing a rather turbulent season, racking up three victories and suffering four defeats.

With a positive net run rate on their side, Kashi would be hoping to add victories in the remaining three league phase games to gain a better spot on the points table.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Match Details

Match: Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras, Match 26

Date and Time: September 12, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Pitch Report

The surface is currently slowing down with a significant amount of moisture beneath the strip. We can expect slow bowlers and spinners to have a good game with the wicket behaving two-paced. Any score above 180 would be a winning total.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Weather Forecast

Scattered clouds are expected to welcome both these sides with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius at the start of the game. The wind flows at 5 kms per hour and the humidity levels are at around 80 percent.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Probable XIs

Lucknow Falcons:

Aaradhya Yadav(wk), Shaurya Singh, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Kritagya Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Yash Dayal(c), Mohd Amaan, Harsh Tyagi, Vikrant Chaudhary, Nadeem, Vipraj Nigam

Kashi Rudras:

Akshay Dubey(wk), Shivam Bansal, Kamil Khan, Karan Sharma(c), Prince Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Atal Bihari-Rai, Ankur Malik, Shiva Singh, Bobby Yadav, Mohammad Sharim

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Match Prediction

Lucknow Falcons have edged past Kashi Rudras recently and they would be hoping to continue their winning streak after knowing the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition. Despite having negative run rate, Falcons start this game as strong favorites.

Prediction: Lucknow Falcons to win the match

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode