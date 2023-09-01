UP T20 League 2023, Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

In the sixth match of UP T20 League 2023, Lucknow Falcons and Noida Super Kings will lock horns at Green Park in Kanpur on Saturday, September 2.

Lucknow Falcons, under the leadership of Priyam Garg, demonstrated their prowess when they faced Gorakhpur Lions and emerged victorious in a thrilling Super Over.

With the well-balanced combination of young talents and seasoned cricketers who can perform well under pressure situations, they will be determined to continue their winning momentum.

Led by Nitish Rana, the Noida Super Kings have had an impressive start to the competition, securing two consecutive victories. They commenced their campaign with a win over Kanpur Superstars by 16 runs.

In their subsequent encounter, they defeated Gorakhpur Lions to solidify their top spot on the points table. They will be eager to build on the success and continue their winning streak as the tournament progresses to its crucial stages.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Match Details

Match: Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings, Match 6

Date and Time: September 2, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Pitch Report

The average first innings score batting first is above 170 which suggests that the batters are enjoying the game right from the first ball. The pacers are getting good assistance initially with batters getting into the dynamics of the game in the middle overs.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Weather Forecast

The weather in Kanpur looks promising with temperatures touching above 35 degrees Celsius. The relatively high humidity levels at around 50% could pose challenges for both batters and bowlers, particularly in the scorching heat.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Probable XIs

Lucknow Falcons

Aaradhya Yadav(wk), Priyam Garg(c), Shaurya Singh, Hardeep Singh, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Vishal Gaur, Kritagya Singh, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Harsh Tyagi, Kartikeya Jaiswal

Noida Super Kings

Aditya Sharma (wk), Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Osho Mohan, Shantanu, Nitish Rana(c), Prashant Veer, Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Naman Tiwari

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Match Prediction

Both Lucknow Falcons and Noida Super Kings have been performing exceptionally well in the tournament. However, it’s worth noting that Super Kings have bagged two consecutive victories, strengthening pole position. They appear to be in impressive touch to continue their winning streak in their forthcoming encounters.

Prediction: Noida Super Kings to win the match.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode