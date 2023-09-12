UP T20 League 2023, Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 29: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

In the 29th match of UP T20 League 2023, Meerut Mavericks will take on Lucknow Falcons at Green Park in Kanpur on September 13, Wednesday.

Meerut Mavericks, under the leadership of Madhav Kaushik, have registered six victories and suffered two defeats. One of their encounters ended without a result.

Their only defeats came against Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars. They are currently topping the points table with a positive net run rate of 0.912. Opener Swastik Chikara and left-arm spinner Yash Garg are leading the batting and bowling charts for Meerut.

Lucknow Falcons, under the leadership of Yash Dayal, bagged four wins and lost three games. Two encounters ended without a result.

With just two league games left, Lucknow should put their best foot forward to make amends and bag a better spot on the table in the business end.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Match Details

Match: Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 29

Date and Time: September 13, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to assist batters with no moisture left beneath the strip. Pacers would be getting enough lateral movement initially. However, spinners need to toil hard as the innings progress. The first average score is around 165.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Weather Forecast

Scattered clouds are expected to welcome both these sides for this evening's game. Humidity levels will be around 80 per cent with no rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Probable XIs

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui(wk), Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik(c), Parth Jain, Yuvraj Yadav, Divyansh Rajput, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Rohit Rajpal, Vishal Chaudhary, Rajeev Chaturvedi, Yash Garg

Lucknow Falcons:

Hardeep Singh, Shaurya Singh, Ali Zafar, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Kritagya Singh, Mohd Amaan, Yash Dayal(c), Harsh Tyagi, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Vikrant Chaudhary, Vipraj Nigam, Nadeem

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Match Prediction

After struggling initially in the tournament, Meerut Mavericks staged a perfect comeback, holding a five-match winning streak. With good batting and bowling lineups on their side, Meerut are strong favorites to go past Lucknow Falcons.

Prediction: Meerut Mavericks to win the match

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode