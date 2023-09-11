Meerut Mavericks and Noida Super Kings will lock horns in the 25th match of the UP T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on Monday, September 11.

Meerut Mavericks, under the captaincy of Madhav Kaushik, are having an impressive tournament, bagging five wins from seven matches. Swastik Chikara and Rinku Singh are the batters to watch out for for the Meerut side.

Despite suffering successive defeats early in the competition, Meerut staged a strong comeback to reach the second position on the points table and a positive net run rate of 0.721.

Noida Super Kings, meanwhile, led by Nitish Rana, are in tremendous form, bagging six victories from seven outings. Their sole loss came against the Meerut Mavericks.

Noida would love to avenge that loss and solidify their pole position on the leaderboard. Samarth Singh and Almas Shaukat are among the top batters for Noida this season.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Match Details

Match: Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings, Match 25

Date and Time: September 11, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Pitch Report

The surface is expected to have a bit of moisture due to plenty of rainfall in the last 24 hours. It will likely assist the slow bowlers and spinners, with very little bounce on offer. The batters will have to be at their best to tackle the difficult conditions.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be cloudy, with rain likely to interrupt proceedings. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius for this evening game.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Probable XIs

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui (wk), Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik (c), Divyansh Joshi, Swastik Chikara, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Rituraj Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Yash Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Kunal Yadav

Noida Super Kings:

Aditya Sharma (wk) Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Osho Mohan, Nitish Rana (c), Prashant Veer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Naman Tiwari, Rohit Dwivedi

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Match Prediction

This is a battle between the two top sides in the competition. However, Noida look a better-balanced unit in all three departments, giving them an edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Noida Super Kings to win the match

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode