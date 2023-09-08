Noida Super Kings will face off against Gorakhpur Lions In the 19th match of UP T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on Friday, September 8.

The Super Kings, under the leadership of Nitish Rana, appear to be in a strong position as they approach the business end of the competition. In six matches, they have notched up five victories two victories — twice against Kanpur Superstars, once each against Gorakhpur Lions, Lucknow Falcons, and Kashi Rudras. Their sole defeat came at the hands of Meerut Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Lions are having a disastrous ride this season, winning just once after six matches. Their lone victory came against the Meerut Mavericks.

With just four matches left in the league phase, they will be hoping to disrupt the plans of other teams by notching up a few wins.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Details

Match: Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 19

Date and Time: September 8, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions: Pitch Report

Based on recent T20 matches at Green Park in Kanpur, it is clear that the pitch strongly favors batters. The average first innings score is above 165. However, pacers will get some assistance with lateral movement initially in the powerplay overs.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions: Weather Forecast

The weather forecast looks clear for a 40-over contest in Kanpur. However, scattered clouds are expected to make an appearance. Temperatures will go as low as 25 degrees Celsius for this evening contest.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions: Probable XIs

Noida Super Kings: Aditya Sharma(wk), Almas Shaukat, Nitish Rana(c), Arjun Bharadwaj, Osho Mohan, Prashant Veer, Saurabh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naman Tiwari, Kunal Tyagi, Kishan

Gorakhpur Lions: Dhruv Jurel(wk), Abhishek Goswami, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Vasu Vats, Shivam Sharma, Sparsh Agarwal, Yashovardhan Singh, Abdul Rehman-VI, Harshit Sethi, Dhruv Pratap Singh

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions: Match Prediction

Table toppers Noida Super Kings look pretty settled in the competition with a good winning percentage. They enter this encounter as clear favourites as the Lions are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Prediction: Noida Super Kings to win.

Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode