In the 22nd match of the UP T20 League 2023, Noida Super Kings will clash against Lucknow Falcons at the Green Park in Kanpur on Sunday, September 10.

Under the leadership of Nitish Rana, Noida Super Kings are having an excellent tournament, bagging six wins and suffering just one defeat after playing seven encounters.

They possess a positive net run rate and would be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the knockout games as well.

Lucknow Falcons are having a decent competition, bagging four victories and losing just two games after playing six games. Their most recent encounter over Kanpur ended without a result and they would be looking to add some big wins to secure a better spot on the leaderboard.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Match Details:

Match: Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons, Match 22

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Pitch Report:

The 22-yard strip in Kanpur is turning out to be a slow and sticky surface with a lot of games already played on the wicket. The first-innings average score is 160 and spinners are expected to be key for this exciting game.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Weather Forecast:

The weather for this game is expected to be perfect for a bat-ball game. Though there might be cloudy skies, temperatures are expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius for this afternoon encounter.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Probable XIs:

Noida Super Kings:

Aditya Sharma(wk), Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Osho Mohan, Nitish Rana(c), Prashant Veer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Naman Tiwari, Rohit Dwivedi

Lucknow Falcons:

Aaradhya Yadav(wk), Shaurya Singh, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Kritagya Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Yash Dayal(c), Mohd Amaan, Harsh Tyagi, Vikrant Chaudhary, Nadeem, Vipraj Nigam

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Match Prediction:

Noida Super Kings are having a tremendous tournament, having bagged some big victories in the competition. They boast a perfect young and seasoned line-up that can unsettle any opposition. We can anticipate Noida to continue their good season with another win.

Prediction: Noida Super Kings to win the match.

Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode