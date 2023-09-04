UP T20 League 2023, Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 12: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

In the 12th match of UP T20 League 2023, Noida Super Kings and Meerut Mavericks will clash against each other at Green Park in Kanpur on September 5, Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Nitish Rana, the Noida Super Kings have shown remarkable consistency, securing three out of three victories. They kicked off their journey with a win over Kanpur Superstars by 16 runs.

Subsequently, they thumped Gorakhpur Lions by 43 runs. Their dominance was further underscored after they secured an eight-wicket win over Lucknow Falcons to claim the top spot on the table with a net run rate far clear of the next best.

In stark contrast, despite having some big players on their side, the Meerut Mavericks have endured a lackluster tournament. Led by Madhav Kaushik, Meerut started the competition on a winning note over Kashi Rudras in the Super Over.

However, they faced two back-to-back setbacks over Kanpur Superstars and Gorakhpur Lions to settle at the bottom half of the points table. The Madhav Kaushik-led side needs to secure substantial victories before it gets too late for them.

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Match Details

Match: Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 12

Date and Time: September 5, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Pitch Report

The average first innings score is 190, which indicates the flatness of the surface for batters. Bowlers need to toil hard, especially in the middle overs to contain runs. Captains winning the toss would love to field first and put pressure on the opposition.

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Weather Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to welcome both sides with temperatures hovering above 30 degrees Celsius for this afternoon game. Precipitation levels are above 50% with humidity ranging above 70%.

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Probable XIs

Noida Super Kings:

Aditya Sharma, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Osho Mohan, Nitish Rana(c), Prashant Veer, Arjun Bharadwaj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Naman Tiwari

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui, Uvaish Ahmed(wk), Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik(c), Divyansh Joshi, Swastik Chikara, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Yash Garg, Purnank Tyagi, Jamshed Alam, Vishal Chaudhary

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Match Prediction

Noida Super Kings, led by Nitish Rana, have ticked all the boxes in all three departments - Batting, bowling, and fielding. With three wins in as many games, they have solidified their top spot and they would be highly determined to continue their winning momentum over the struggling Meerut Mavericks.

Prediction: Meerut Mavericks to win the match

Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode