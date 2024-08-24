UP T20 League 2024: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has announced the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League after a successful first season. The Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 commences on August 25 in Lucknow.

The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League will be played from August 25 to September 14 in Lucknow.

A total of 30 games will be played in the league stage, followed by four in the playoffs. Six teams, namely, Meerut Mavericks, Kashi Rudras, Noida Super Kings, Kanpur Super Stars, Gorakhpur Lions, and Lucknow Falcons will be competing in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Sameer Rizvi, and Piyush Chawla will be competing in the second edition. We witnessed exciting contests in the first season of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League and expect the same in the upcoming edition.

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will be hosting all games of this edition. Ahead of the opening game, here is a look at the T20 stats and the pitch report for this venue.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow T20 records and stats

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has hosted 13 T20 matches so far. Teams batting first have won seven of those whereas teams batting second have won six times. The highest team total recorded at this venue in the shortest format is 235/6.

T20 matches played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: 235/6 by Kolkata Knight Riders

Lowest team score: 108 by Lucknow Super Giants

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. There will be an equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Long square boundaries at this venue help the bowlers keep a check on the scoring rate.

The seamers are expected to get some lateral movement off the surface. The spinners will come into play as the ball gets old. Teams prefer batting first here as it is a difficult chasing ground. Anything around 170 will be a good total to defend at this venue.

Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 Matches at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 kicks off on August 25. All games of this edition will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

