UP T20 League 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India?

The Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 is all set to get underway on Sunday, August 25. Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks will lock horns in the opening match of the tournament. Gorakhpur Lions, Noida Super Kings, Lucknow Falcons, and Kanpur Superstars are the other teams taking part in the championship.

The matches in the morning will start at 3 PM followed by the night games at 7:30 PM and 8 PM. The league games will be staged from August 25 to September 9. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will take place on September 11. The Qualifier 2 will take be held on September 12 followed by the grand finale on September 14.

Suresh Raina, who won the ODI World Cup with the Indian team back in 2011, is the brand ambassador of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. Renowned stars, including Kriti Sanon, Badshah, and Ayushmann Khurana will perform in the opening ceremony.

Trending

Nitish Rana is the skipper of the Noida Super Kings, who also have veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Rana also led the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence. Sameer Rizvi, who plays for CSK in the IPL, will ply his trade for Kanpur Superstars. Shivam Mavi is expected to hold the key for the Kashi Rudras.

The likes of Dhruv Jurel, Ankit Rajpoot, and Yash Dayal form a strong Gorakhpur Lions team. Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leader of the pack for Lucknow Falcons. Rinku Singh, who made his debut for India last year, is a part of the Meerut Mavericks.

UP T20 League 2024 telecast channel in India

Sports18 has the telecasting rights to all the matches for the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024.

UP T20 League 2024 live streaming in India

Live Streaming of the matches for the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and Fancode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️