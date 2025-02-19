UPW vs DC, WPL 2025: BCA Stadium, Vadodara pitch history and T20 records

Vadodara's BCA Stadium will host the match between the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in WPL 2025 on Wednesday, February 19. It is the last match of the Vadodara leg in the ongoing edition of the Women's Premier League.

Delhi Capitals have played two matches so far, registering a win and a defeat. They defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a last-ball thriller before losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Meanwhile, the UP Warriorz suffered a defeat in their only fixture played against the Gujarat Giants (GG) so far.

Both DC and UPW will be keen to earn two points from the upcoming match. Before the contest gets underway, here's a glance at the pitch history and T20 records of BCA Stadium.

BCA Stadium, Vadodara WPL records

Teams batting second have won all five matches played in Vadodara so far. Fans should not surprised if the captain winning the toss opts to field first in the match between Capitals and Warriorz.

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous WPL matches hosted by this venue:

Matches played: 5

Won by teams batting first: 0

Won by teams batting second: 5

Highest team total: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Lowest team total: 120 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, 2025

Highest individual score: 81 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB) vs DC, 2025

Best bowling figures: 3/16 - Hayley Matthews (MI) vs GG, 2025

Average first innings score: 154.

BCA Stadium, Vadodara pitch report

The pitch report will be telecast live from Vadodara before the toss. Dew has played a huge role in the matches hosted by this venue so far. Hence, the team batting second will have an advantage.

The wicket has become difficult for batting as the tournament has progressed. The team batting first should aim for a 160-170 score.

BCA Stadium, Vadodara last WPL match

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by five wickets in the last match hosted by this stadium. Spinner Hayley Matthews' three-wicket haul helped MI bowl GG out for 120. In response, MI lost early wickets but Natalie Sciver-Brunt's 57-run knock guided them home.

Only three sixes were hit by the batters in the contest between Gujarat and Mumbai. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 120 (Harleen Deol 32, Hayley Matthews 3/16) lost to Mumbai Indians 122/5 (Natalie Sciver-Brunt 57, Kashvee Gautam 2/15) by 5 wickets.

