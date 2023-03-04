UPW vs GG, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

UP Warriorz (UPW) face Gujarat Giants (GG) in the third game of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The Warriorz will take the field for the first time in the WPL. They did a decent job in the auction and have put up a solid squad for the competition. World Cup winner Alyssa Healy has been named as the captain of the side. The likes of Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail will provide plenty of experience to the unit.

The Giants, meanwhile, had a disastrous start to their WPL 2023 campaign, losing heavily to Mumbai Indians. After electing to bowl first, MI posted a mammoth 207 and won convincingly. The Giants will have to bring their A-game to challenge the Warriorz.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Match 3, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Match 5, 2023, Sunday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a belter. Batters can start hitting through the line right from the start of their innings, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover between 26-38 degrees Celsius.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Probable XIs

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire/Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajesh Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani

Gujarat Giants

Captain Beth Mooney got injured in the opening game and could be replaced by Sophia Dunkley.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

It's a quick turnaround for the Giants who lost their opening fixture the other night. They will have to be on their toes against the Warriorz who will look to commence their campaign on a winning note. UP Warriorz look a settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: UP Warriorz to win

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

