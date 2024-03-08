UPW vs MI, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

UP Warriorz suffered a 42-run defeat in their sixth match of WPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians last night (Thursday, March 7). The Warriorz failed to chase down a 161-run target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, suffering their fourth loss of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians notched up their first win of the Delhi leg in this year's Women's Premier League. After losing against Delhi Capitals a few nights ago, MI got back to the winning track by defeating UP Warriorz.

Now that the game between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians is done and dusted, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this WPL 2024 match.

List of all award winners in UPW vs MI match, WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt won the Player of the Match award for scoring 45 runs and picking up two wickets in the game. She scored 45 off 31, hitting eight fours while batting at the number three position. In the second innings, she dismissed UP Warriorz's Poonam Khemnar and Sophie Ecclestone.

Another MI all-rounder to win an award at the post-match presentation was Amelia Kerr. She won the Electric Striker of the Match award for scoring 39 runs off 23 balls at a strike rate of 169.57. UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma won the Most Sixes award for smacking two sixes.

Player of the Match: Natalie Sciver (45 off 31 & 2/14).

Most Sixes Award: Deepti Sharma (two sixes).

Electric Striker of the Match: Amelia Kerr (Strike rate of 169.57).

UPW vs MI WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The decision worked in MI's favor as 30+ scores from Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr helped the team reach 160/6 in 20 overs. Chamari Athapaththu scalped two wickets for the UP Warriorz.

Chasing 161 for a win, UPW slumped to 15/3 in the fifth over. Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews and Shabnim Ismail bagged a wicket each to derail UPW's innings. Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten half-century, but UPW could only reach 118/9 in 20 overs.

Ishaque was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 3/27 in four overs. Natalie Sciver chipped in with two wickets, while Shabnim Ismail bowled an economical spell of 1/6 in four overs.

UPW vs MI, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women game

It was a lopsided game in WPL 2024 last night, where Mumbai Indians registered a 42-run victory. Here's a look at some interesting stats and records from the UPW vs MI match:

Sophie Ecclestone returned wicketless for the first time in her Women's Premier League career. She played 14 matches before and scalped at least one wicket in each of them. Mumbai Indians gained a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record against UP Warriorz with this win. MI are now the only team in WPL to have a lead in the H2H record against every other side in the competition.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App