UPW vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

The calculators are out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as we reach the business end of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

Smriti Mandhana and Co. are winless from five matches and are rooted to the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.109. With the Gujarat Giants (GG) losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI), though, a slight glimmer of hope has emerged for RCB to sneak into the final playoff berth.

To put it simply, Bangalore must beat the UP Warriorz (UPW) on Wednesday, March 15 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai if they are to harbor any realistic hopes of finishing in the top three.

The Warriorz are currently fourth with two wins and an equal number of losses, with both defeats having come at the hands of teams placed above them in the points table. If they beat RCB on Wednesday, they could well and truly distance themselves from the pack.

When the two sides met earlier this year, UPW hammered RCB by 10 wickets after restricting them to just 138. Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone grabbed a combined seven scalps before Alyssa Healy stole the show with a scintillating unbeaten 96.

Will another one-sided contest that leaves Mandhana disconsolate at the end of it transpire in Match 13? Or will RCB fans finally have something to cheer about?

WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB: Can Alyssa Healy and Co. solidify playoff push?

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

In their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB showed glimpses of promise. Their move to bring Asha Shobana back into the lineup yielded dividends as the leggie picked up two key wickets, while Richa Ghosh made her first real batting contribution of the tournament.

At the same time, though, Bangalore have several issues to address. Renuka Singh Thakur has looked totally out of her depth, and despite some young guns delivering at times, the bowling attack appears to be completely devoid of ideas.

Smriti Mandhana has been one of the biggest disappointments of WPL 2023, with only one 30-plus score in five innings. Up against Deepti and Co., things won't get any easier for the RCB skipper.

UPW, on the other hand, are in a better position. Their fortunes have been tied to those of their premier spinners - Deepti and Ecclestone. In their previous match against MI, the duo scalped a combined one wicket as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. got over the line with 15 balls to spare.

The Warriorz's batting unit is slowly coming together as well. Healy has made two notable scores in a row, while Tahlia McGrath has come into her own as well. Kiran Navgire has struck some big blows at No. 3, and if the likes of Deepti come to the party, UPW could punish a weak-looking RCB bowling lineup severely.

RCB might have to turn to more team changes for answers on Wednesday, but even that is unlikely to help them. The side appears to be a fish out of water in the WPL, and unless someone comes up with a spectacular individual performance, they should be rooted to the bottom of the table.

UPW are the definite favorites for this clash and should be able to come away with two important points.

Prediction: UPW to win Match 13 of WPL 2023.

