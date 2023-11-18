Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles are scheduled to lock horns with each other in Match No.18 of the US Premier League 2023 on Sunday, November 18. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The Eagles, led by Gajanand Singh, are fourth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -1.100. They have won only one out of five matches and need to be more consistent to climb the ladder.

The side will go into the match after losing to the NJ Titans by 44 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a mammoth target of 210, the Eagles finished with 165 for nine in 20 overs.

The Golden Eagles, led by Unmukt Chand, on the other hand, are fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.629. They need a win at the earliest to keep themselves in contention for a berth in the semis.

The side beat the Maryland Mavericks by six wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a target of 131, the Golden Eagles romped home with 12 balls left in their innings.

Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles Match Details

Match: Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles, Match 18, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 18, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida has been excellent for batting and the bowlers need to work hard to reap the rewards. Scores in the range of 160-170 are needed to challenge opposition.

Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain and it should not spring a surprise if the match gets called off. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles Probable Xl

Carolina Eagles

Gajanand Singh (C), Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Dexter Sween, Gauranshu Sharma, Yasir Mohammad, Steven Katwaroo, Sachin Seecharan, Shiva Sankar, Anderson Mahase, Kesrick Williams, Sion Hackett.

California Golden Eagles

Smit Patel, Saif Badar, Hamza Tariq, Unmukt Chand (C), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kellon Carmichael, Dhruv Pawar, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Dane Piedt, Gaurav Kumar, Mario Lobban.

Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles Prediction

Both Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles have been equally matched thus far. Given all the factors, the team batting second has a better chance of winning.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode, Jio TV

