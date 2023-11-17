US Premier League 2023, Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Carolina Eagles and NJ Titans will face each other in Match No. 15 of the US Premier League 2023 on Friday, November 17. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The Eagles are currently placed second in the table with five points and a net run rate of +0.000 thanks to wins in one out of four matches. They defeated Chicago Patriots in their previous match.

The match went right down to the Super Over after both teams were locked on 158. The Eagles chased down a target of 12 in the one over eliminator to have the last laugh in the contest.

The Titans, on the other hand, are placed fifth with three points and a net run rate of +0.200 thanks to wins in one out of three matches. They lost to Maryland Mavericks by 15 runs (DLS) in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Mavericks scored 147 for four in 16.4 overs. Dwayne Smith scored 87 runs off 58 balls with four fours and seven sixes. The Titans scored 43 for three in five overs when rain stopped play.

Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans Match Details

Match: Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans, Match 15, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, on Saturday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Bowlers need to work hard to reap the rewards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans Weather Report

Playing conditions are not expected to be pleasant. There is a chance of heavy rain and there could be delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans Probable Xl

Carolina Eagles

Gajanand Singh (C), Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Dexter Sween, Gauranshu Sharma, Yasir Mohammad, Steven Katwaroo, Sachin Seecharan, Shiva Sankar, Anderson Mahase, Kesrick Williams, Sion Hackett

NJ Titans

Andries Gous (wk), Ian Dev Singh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Trevon Griffith, Javon Searles, Harmeet Singh-II (c), Harish Kakani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nauman Anwar, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad

Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans Prediction

Carolina Eagles will go into the match as favourites. They won their previous match against the Patriots, although they had to play out of their skins.

Prediction: Carolina Eagles to win the match.

Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

