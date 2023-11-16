US Premier League 2023, Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chicago Patriots will lock horns with the Carolina Eagles in the 12th match of the US Premier League 2023 on Friday, November 17. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host this contest.

Under the captaincy of Angelo Perera, the Patriots have won one game and lost the other, while one of their contests ended without a result due to rain. They are currently fifth in the US Premier League 2023 standings with three points and an NRR of -0.567.

The Patriots started their season against Phillies United with a defeat by six wickets. However, they staged a comeback in their second game, winning by 34 runs via DLS against the California Golden Eagles. They will be aiming to continue their winning streak in this game.

On the other hand, the Carolina Eagles are yet to collect a result despite being involved in three encounters. All those games have been washed out due to excessive rainfall in Lauderhill. They are currently fourth in the table with three points.

Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles Match Details

Match: Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles, Match 12, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 17, 2023, Friday, 4:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill

Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles Pitch Report

The strip in Lauderhill is expect to assist bowlers, with plenty of moisture present within the surface. The average first-innings score is 170 and we can anticipate both sides to have a tough game with the bat on this surface.

Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles Weather Report

The weather has turned out to be a challenge for almost all the sides in this competition and more of the same could be in store for this game as well. Temperatures will hover around 20 degrees Celsius with rainfall predicted.

Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles Probable Xl

Chicago Patriots

Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Joshua Tromp, Nitish Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Sheikh, Mark Deyal, Gayan Fernando, Carmi le Roux, Akhilesh Bodugum.

Carolina Eagles

Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Steven Katwaroo, Gajanand Singh (c), Gauranshu Sharma, Sachin Seecharan, Yasir Mohammad, Sion Hackett, Kesrick Williams, Shiva Sankar, Anderson Mahase, Dexter Sween.

Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles Prediction

The Patriots have the benefit of having already played a completed match in the US Premier League 2023. In comparison, the Eagles haven’t set foot on the field yet. As a result, Chicago is the favorite heading into this contest, even though Carolina has some good players in its team.

Prediction: Chicago Patriots to win this US Premier League 2023 game.

Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website, Jio TV