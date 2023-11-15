Chicago Patriots and Maryland Mavericks will lock horns in Match No. 8 of the US Premier League 2023 on Thursday. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The Patriots, led by Angelo Perera, are currently placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.813. They began their campaign by losing to Phillies United by six wickets.

However, they made amends by beating the Carolina Golden Eagles by 34 runs (DLS) in their second match. After scoring 164-9 in 20 overs, they got their opponents down to 63 for five before rain played spoilsport.

The Mavericks, led by Jessy Singh, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with two points. Both their points came from matches that were called off due to the inclement weather in Florida.

Their last match against the Phillies United had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. Earlier, their game versus Carolina Eagles could not produce a result either.

Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks Match Details

Match: Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks, Match 8, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 16, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks Pitch Report

The pitch in Florida has been good for batting until now in the tournament. Teams need to score around the 170-run mark to have a decent chance of winning. Fielding first is the way forward.

Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks Weather Report

Playing conditions don’t look pleasant for the upcoming match. There is a chance of heavy rain and it would not be a surprise if the match is called off. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks Probable Xl

Chicago Patriots

Matthew Tromp, Joshua Tromp, Ali Sheikh, Angelo Perera (C), Carmi Le Roux, Gayan Fernando, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mark Deyal

Maryland Mavericks

Jessy Singh (C), Nosthush Kenjige, Dwayne Smith, Shubham Ranjane, Abdulahad Malek (wk), Vineet Sinha, Ravinderpal Singh, Neil Broom, Raymond Ramrattan, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Phani Simhadri

Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks Prediction

Chicago Patriots will go into the match as favorites since they will be high on confidence after winning the previous game. The Mavericks, on the other hand, would want to play a completed match.

Prediction: Chicago Patriots to win the match.

Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV