US Premier League 2023: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

USA Cricket is currently hosting the US Premier League 2023, which started on November 13, Monday. This is the second edition of the tournament, sanctioned by the ICC and the USA cricket with the grand finale scheduled for November 22, Wednesday.

A total of 24 T20 matches will take place with seven teams competing against each other. Carolina Eagles, California Golden Eagles, Chicago Patriots, Maryland Mavericks, New York Cowboys, NJ Titans and Phillies United are the participating teams in the campaign.

Each team will play the other sides once in a single round-robin format with the top four sides making it to the semi-finals. The top two sides from the semis will cross swords in the grand finale. Central Broward Park in Lauderhill in Florida will host all the games this season.

Middle-order batter Gajanand Singh will lead the Carolina Eagles with Indian born Unmukt Chand captaining California Golden Eagles. Sri Lankan born Angelo Perera will guide the Chicago Patriots with Jessey Singh leading Chicago Patriots.

The New York Cowboys will be led by Jaladh Dua. On the other hand, NJ Titans will be captained by Harmeet Singh with Elias Sunny leading Phillies United. Multiple cricketers from MLC and MiLC will take part in the competition.

US Premier League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 13, Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United, 8:30 PM

Match 2 - November 14, Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles, 12:30 AM

Match 3 - November 14, New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans, 4:30 AM

Match 4 - November 14, California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots, 8:30 PM

Match 5 - November 15, Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks, 12:30 AM

Match 6 - November 15, Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys, 4:30 AM

Match 7 - November 15, NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles, 8:30 PM

Match 8 - November 16, Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks, 12:30 AM

Match 9 - November 16, Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles, 4:30 AM

Match 10 - November 16, New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles, 8:30 PM

Match 11 - November 17, NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks, 12:30 AM

Match 12 - November 17, Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles, 4:30 AM

Match 13 - November 17, Phillies United vs New York Cowboys, 8:30 PM

Match 14 - November 18, Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles, 12:30 AM

Match 15 - November 18, Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans, 4:30 AM

Match 16 - November 18, Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys, 8:30 PM

Match 17 - November 19, Phillies United vs NJ Titans, 12:30 AM

Match 18 - November 19, Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles, 4:30 AM

Match 19 - November 19, Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys, 8:30 PM

Match 20 - November 20, NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots, 12:30 AM

Match 21 - November 20, Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles, 4:30 AM

Semi Final 1 - November 21, 12:30 AM

Semi-final 2 - November 21, 4:30 AM

Final - November 22, 12:30 AM

US Premier League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

US Premier League 2023 will be live streaming on FanCode App and Website. However, there’s no live broadcast of the tournament for fans in India.

US Premier League 2023: Full Squads

Carolina Eagles

Gajanand Singh (c), Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Gauranshu Sharma, Iqwe Craig, Kesrick Williams, Kjorn Ottley, Yasir Mohammad, Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Sion Hackett, Kristopher Ramsaran, Raunaq Sharma, Ravish Khanchi, Sachin Seecharan, Aryan Singh, Daniel Williams, Dexter Sween, Steven Katwaroo (wk)

California Golden Eagles

Unmukt Chand (c), Mario Lobban, Dhruv Pawar, Eizaz Mulla, Smit Patel, Saif Badar, Ryan Scott, Gaurav Kumar, Hamza Tariq (wicket-keeper), Kellon Carmichael and Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dane Piedt, Yassir Kaleem, Vaaroon Samaroo, Tej Patel, Nisarg Desai

Chicago Patriots

Angelo Perera (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Bipul Sharma, Nitish Kumar (wk), Shehan Jayasuria, Joshua Tromp (wicket-keeper), Carmi Le Roux, Gayan Fernando, Jahamar Hamilton, Adithya Ganesh, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Sheikh, Amila Aponsu, Rayad Emrit, Rayyankhan Pathan

Maryland Mavericks

Jessy Singh (c), Pranav Chettipalayam (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Qumar Torrington, Raymond Ramrattan, Ronaldo Ali Mohammed, Sai Teja Mukkamala, Dwayne Smith, Atish Gawand, Bravish Shetty, Darius Gopaul, Neil Broom, Nil Patel, Phani Simhadri, Supreet Madaan, Taj Mohammad, Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper), Vineet Sinha, Kapil Khanna, Kevin Stoute

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (c & wk), Kulvinder Singh, Milind Kumar, Neil Nervekar, Abhinav Sikharam, Gaurav Grover, Gihan Senanayake and Imran Raja Khan, Chiranshu Bhatia, Obus Pienaar, Samarth Tiwari, Sanchit Sandhu, Yohan Samarawickrama, Jeremy Gordon

NJ Titans

Harmeet Singh (c), Rehman Dar, Soaeb Tai, Vandit Prajapati, Zia ul Haq, Trevon Griffith, Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones, Noman Iftikhar, Raj Nannan, Junaid Siddiqui, Mohammed Mohsin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Nauman Anwar, Jvon Searles, Andries Gous (wk),

Phillies United

Elias Sunny (c), Ali Imran, Arya Garg, Rizwan Mazhar (wk), Stephen Wiig, Aman Patel (wk), Dominique Rikhi, Akshay Homraj, Karan Patel, Manoj Acharya, Calvin Savage, Rushikesh Amin, Danesh Patel