US Premier League 2023, Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles are scheduled to face each other in Match No. 2 of the US Premier League 2023 on Monday, November 13. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The Mavericks will be captained by Jessy Singh, who has played 24 ODIs and five T20Is for the USA. Dwayne Smith is likely to open the batting as he is explosive in the powerplay, having played several match-winning knocks for the West Indies.

Saiteja Mukkamala is a 19-year-old talent, who has a bright future in the offing. The teenager already has a top score of 120 not out to his name that he got against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.

Neil Broom, a former New Zealand batter, needs to step up in the middle order. The focus will also be on Shubham Ranjane, who has done well in the Indian domestic circuit over the years.

Gajanand Singh, who recently scored a hundred in the World Cup qualifiers, will lead the Eagles in the tournament. Kesrick Williams will lead a rather inexperienced bowling attack for his team.

Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles Match Details

Match: Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles, Match 2, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 14, 2023, on Tuesday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida is expected to provide a fair balance between the bat and the ball. An average score of 151 suggests that an overly high-scoring affair may not be on the cards.

Both pacers and spinners will have enough assistance from the pitch and are expected to be amongst the wickets.

Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Florida and hence a full match is on the cards. There will be broken clouds, but they are not threatening. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles Probable Xl

Maryland Mavericks

Dwayne Smith, Bravish Shetty, Jessy Singh (C), Saiteja Mukkamala, Shubham Ranjane, Neil Broom, Kapil Khanna (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Vineet Singa, Supreet Madaan

Carolina Eagles

Gajanand Singh (C), Rajdeep Singh, Iqwe Craig, Gauranshu Sharma, Kjorn Ottley, Yasir Mohammad, Aryan Singh, Kesrick Williams, Dexter Sween, Kristopher Ramsaran, Anderon Mahase

Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles Prediction

Both teams are equally balanced, but it is the Mavericks, who have a slightly stronger batting lineup compared to their opponents. The Mavericks will start the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Maryland Mavericks to win the match.

Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode and JioTV