US Premier League 2023, NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

NJ Titans and Maryland Mavericks will clash in the 11th match of the US Premier League 2023 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday, November 17.

NJ Titans, under the captaincy of Harmeet Singh, have won one match, with the other encounter ending in no result. They are currently occupying the second rank with three points at an NRR of 3.4. Their season started with a win over the New York Cowboys.

Moving into the details of the game, the Titans batted first in a rain-curtailed five-over contest. They posted a total of 72/2 in five overs, thanks to Mukhtar Ahmed (34) and Andries Gous (30) for tormenting the opposition bowlers.

In response, Saurabh Netravalkar and Zia Ul Haq Muhammad scalped two wickets apiece to stun the Cowboys for 55/4 in five overs. Eventually, the Titans bagged a 17-run win to start their campaign on a successful note.

On the other hand, Jasdeep Singh’s Maryland Mavericks are yet to get game-time in this competition. They have secured the third position in the standings with three games ending in no result, accumulating three points.

NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks Match Details

Match: NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks, Match 11, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 17, 2023, Friday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill

NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks Pitch Report

The pitch is offering good momentum for batters in the first innings. The average score in the first innings is 170. However, with a lot of rainfall in recent days, the surface will have a lot of moisture. Both sides would find it tough to score runs on this slow and sluggish wicket.

NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks Weather Report

The weather is going to be a stumbling block for both sides in this encounter as well. It is expected to be gloomy with a few spells of rainfall. Temperatures will hover around 21 degrees Celsius with winds flowing at 32 km per hour.

NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks Probable Xl

NJ Titans

Andries Gous (wk), Ian Dev Singh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Trevon Griffith, Javon Searles, Harmeet Singh-II (c), Harish Kakani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nauman Anwar, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad

Maryland Mavericks

Abdul Ahad Malik (wk), Dwayne Smith, Neil Broom, Ravinderpal Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raymond Ramrattan, Shubham Ranjane, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Vineet Sinha, Phani Simhadri

NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks Prediction

Both sides have good enough firepower in all three facets of the game. However, the NJ Titans possess a better outfit in the batting and bowling departments comparatively. Titans are expected to come out on top in this encounter against the Mavericks.

Prediction: NJ Titans to win this game.

NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website, Jio TV