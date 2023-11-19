Phillies United and California Golden Eagles are all set to be up against each other in Match No. 21 of the US Premier League 2023 on Monday, November 20. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The United, captained by Rahkeem Cornwall, are placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.136. They have a golden chance of going to the top if they finish the league stage with a win.

They will go into the match after beating Phillies United by 53 runs. After putting up a handsome score of 176/8, they bowled their opponents out for 123 in 19.3 overs.

The Golden Eagles, led by Unmukt Chand, have been decent enough thus far in the championship. They are third in the table with six points and even have a chance to finish atop the table if they win this game.

They beat the Carolina Eagles by three wickets in their previous match. After opting to bat first, the Eagles were bowled out for 112 in 20 overs. The Golden Eagles had their troubles, but bowled the opposition out for 113 in 19.2 overs.

Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles Match Details

Match: Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles, Match 21, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 20, 2023, Monday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles Pitch Report

The pitch in Florida has been batting-friendly thus far in the tournament, and the bowlers need to be on their mark to reap the rewards. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles Weather Report

Playing conditions are not expected to be pleasant as there is a chance of heavy rain. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity mostly on the lower side.

Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles Probable Xl

Phillies United

Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Dominique Rikhi, Saad Ali, Aakarshit Gomel, Adil Bhatti, Sunny Patel, Kwame Pattinson Jr, Chintan Patel, Justin Diil, Calvin Savage, Rizwan Mazhar (wk)

California Golden Eagles

Smit Patel, Saif Badar, Hamza Tariq, Unmukt Chand (C), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kellon Carmichael, Dhruv Pawar, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Dane Piedt, Gaurav Kumar, Mario Lobban.

Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles Prediction

California Golden Eagles will go into the match as favorites. Having won their last two matches, the Golden Eagles will be pretty high on confidence and should be able to beat Phillies United in the upcoming game.

Prediction: California Golden Eagles to win the match.

Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

Poll : Unmukt Chand to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes