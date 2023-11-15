US Premier League 2023, Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Phillies United and Carolina Eagles will be up against each other in Match No.8 of the US Premier League 2023 on Thursday, November 16. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The United, captained by Rahkeem Cornwall, are placed on top of the table with three points and a net run rate of +0.567. Cornwall and Co. made a brilliant start to their journey after beating Chicago Patriots by six wickets.

However, their second match against the Maryland Mavericks had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. They will be looking to consolidate their position atop the points table.

The Eagles, led by Gajanand Singh, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with two points. Their opening match against the Mavericks was called off due to rain after only 9.2 overs. Their second game against the New York Cowboys could not take place due to rain.

Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles Match Details

Match: Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles, Match 9, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 16, 2023, on Thursday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles Pitch Report

Batters have enjoyed playing in Florida until now. Teams batting first have to score in the range of 165-175 to give themselves a decent chance of winning. Fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain on match day. It should not raise eyebrows if rain ends up playing a spoilsport yet again in the tournament. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles Probable Xl

Phillies United

Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Dominique Rikhi, Saad Ali, Aakarshit Gomel, Adil Bhatti, Sunny Patel, Kwame Pattinson Jr, Chintan Patel, Justin Diil, Calvin Savage, Rizwan Mazhar (wk)

Carolina Eagles

Gajanand Singh (C), Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Dexter Sween, Gauranshu Sharma, Yasir Mohammad, Steven Katwaroo, Sachin Seecharan, Shiva Sankar, Anderson Mahase, Kesrick Williams, Sion Hackett

Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles Prediction

The United could not play their previous match due to rain, but they will be high on confidence being the table toppers. It would be tough for the Eagles to go past the United.

Prediction: Phillies United to win the match.

Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV