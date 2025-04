USA Collegiate Cricket League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The USA Collegiate Cricket League 2025 will take place from April 17 to 20. The tournament is an initiative to popularize cricket in universities across the United States. It will serve as a platform for the young cricketers to showcase their talent and stake their claim for growing their professional careers.

The tournament will witness the participation of 12 teams. Namely, they are University of Washington, Texas A&M University, University of Southern California, University of Texas at Austin, University of Wisconsin Madison, University of Southern California, Georgetown University, and Rice University.

The other teams are University of California at Irvine, University of Texas at Austin, Arizona State University and University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Each team will play five games in the league stage and the top four teams will qualify for the knockouts, which will be played on April 20. All 34 games of the competition will be played in Austin, Texas.

On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

USA Collegiate Cricket League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, April 17

Match 1 - University of Washington vs Texas A&M University, 8:00 PM

Match 2 - University of Southern California vs University of Texas at Austin, 8:00 PM

Match 3 - University of Wisconsin Madison vs University of Southern California 10:00 PM

Match 4 - Georgetown University vs Rice University, 10:00 PM

Match 5 - University of California at Irvine vs University of Texas at Dallas, 10:00 PM

Match 6 - University of California at Irvine vs University of Texas at Austin, 12:00 AM

Match 7 - Arizona State University vs Texas A&M University, 12:00 AM

Match 8 - University of Wisconsin Madison vs University of Texas at Dallas, 2:00 AM

Match 9 - Rice University vs University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), 2:00 AM

Friday, April 18

Match 10 - Texas A&M University vs University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), 8:00 PM

Match 11 - Arizona State University vs University of Washington, 8:00 PM

Match 12 - University of Wisconsin Madison VS University of California at Irvine, 8:00 PM

Match 13 - Georgetown University vs Texas A&M University, 10:00 PM

Match 14 - University of Florida vs University of Southern California, 10:00 PM

Match 15 - University of Texas at Austin vs University of Texas at Dallas, 10:00 PM

Match 16 - University of Wisconsin Madison vs University of Texas at Austin, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) vs University of Washington, 12:00 AM

Match 18 - University of Florida vs University of Texas at Dallas, 2:00 AM

Match 19 - Georgetown University VS Arizona State University, 2:00 AM

Match 20 - Rice University vs Texas A&M University, 2:00 AM

Saturday, April 19

Match 21 - University of Florida vs University of Texas at Austin, 6:30 PM

Match 22 - Rice University vs University of Washington, 6:30 PM

Match 23 - University of California at Irvine vs University of Southern California, 8:30 PM

Match 24 - Georgetown University vs University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), 8:30 PM

Match 25 - Arizona State University vs Rice University, 10:30 PM

Match 26 - University of Florida vs University of Wisconsin Madison, 10:30 PM

Match 27 - Georgetown University vs University of Washington, 12:30 AM

Match 28 - University of Southern California vs University of Texas at Dallas, 12:30 AM

Match 29 - Arizona State University vs University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), 2:30 AM

Match 30 - University of Florida vs University of California at Irvine, 2:30 AM

Sunday, April 20

TBD vs TBD, 8:00 PM

TBD vs TBD, 10:00 PM

TBD vs TBD, 12:00 PM

TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM

USA Collegiate Cricket League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be live-streamed on the NCL Cricket app. The Indian fans can also buy a match pass on the FanCode app and website to enjoy the action.

USA Collegiate Cricket League 2025: Full squads

University of Washington

Anshu Aggarwal, Neeraj Baipureddy, Aayush Barai Arjun Bhat (vc), Rahul Bonthu (c), Advaith Bulusu, Sahil Kancherla, Aadyant Maity (wk), Rishab Mohan, Atharva Patwardhan, Anand Seth, Mahdi Topiwala

Texas A & M University

Ajay Kumar Karri, Aman Yadav, Amatya Manduva, Anshul Yadav, Atharva Kulkarni, Gaurav Shatoor, Koustav Mondal, Manav Divyesh Shah, Maurya Shah, Pranav Vaidik Dhulip, Samad Alnawaz, Shaunak Gosavi, Shreyan Satheesh, Shri Aravind Manikandan R, Sidharth Arivarasan

University of California at Irvine

Suvrat Bafna (c), Viraj Vijaywargiya (vc), Sanat Misra, Yash Patel, Virinchi Vanjarapu, Krish Katre, Siddharth Balaganesh (wk), Manush Murali, Yashas Raman, Neel Katariya, Rounak Rao

Texas Cricket Club

Kashif Hamza Ghani (c), Rishabh Naniwadekar, Bilal Uddin, Aadit Jha, Saif Khan, Dhanush Jain, Gautam Rao, Aniketh Kalagara, Aditya Yarravajhala, Aadhunik Sundar, Laksh Parikh, Arya Kannantha, Palash Gillurkar, Harshit Kapur, Luxe Ballengee

Arizona State University

Yashashwi Gautom (c), Amogh Dagar (vc), Aadi Pathak, Vihaan Phal, Prajith Reddy, Yuvraj Bhatia, Pravar Chauhan, Ayush Singh, Tanishqq Mishra, Aarav Kapoor, Abdul Rehman, Abhishek Agarwal (wk), Anshul Kaithakkal

University of Wisconsin Madinson

Ayush Mehta (c), Keshav Balaji (vc), Vrishin Doddapuneni, Nikhil Kruthiventi, Harsh Kadodwala (wk), Aryan Rathi, Nihar Patel, Jairam Narayanan, Anuvrat Shukla, Shilin Chhabra, Keshav Chirania, Taran Patel, Pushan Verma

University of Southern California

Satyajit Roy (c), Jash Jain (vc), Neel Jadhav, Aryan Shetty, Sameep Kulkarni, Rohan Babu, Karthik Gimkala, Vedant Bhenia, Mayank Joshi, Ashwin Sanjaye, Siddharth Menon, Manav Dua, Dhruv Channa

University of Texas at Dallas

Abhijeet Vaidya, Akshay Sangle, Ali Sheikh, Amol Bhadane, Anil Badda, Anubhav Kumar, Aryan Pathak, Chinmay Gunishastri, Dhruv Pechetty, Firasuddin Syed, Nikhil Manchanda, Rohan Huddar, Sathvik Reddy Bellam, Surya Narayanan, Tejas Pinjala, Vincent Sangala

University of Florida

Abhinava Trirunagari, Amey Paldhikar, Bhaskar Gnanasakthi, Charan Gnanasakthi, Harsha Reddy Vndavally, Jithen Shriyan, Kedar Kelkar, Mayank Gangwar, Pulastya Berry, Rakesh K Singh (c), Rishi Veeramani, Saatvik Tripathy, Shiva Kumar M R, Siddhant Panda, Srivatsav Josuyla, Sudip Kunwar, Sunil Kumar

Rice University Cricket Club

Arjun Kannan, Vishnu Sriram, Aadit Subedi, Prad Ghebolu, Aditya Mohite, Ashmith Perugupalli, Krish Garg, Ekam Singh, Zahin Rahman, Rishi Vaddiraju, Shrey Patel, Sandeep Ramlochan, Amlan Dey Avik, Devin Abraham, Ismail Tambawala, Kushal Gupta

University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)

Trinabh Sahni, Anand Somayajula, Anirudh Rao, Dhruva Iyer, Achyutha Kodavatikanti, Sai Nitish Kovalam Lakshm, Sashwata Bisi, Tanmay Desai, Karthik Tholudur, Avyay Toprani, Devansh Mishra, Naman Satija, Dron Paul Choudhury, Deva Yarlagadda, Kavin Balamurali, Pranav Bellur

