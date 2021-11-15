USA One Day National Championship East vs Midwest: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

East Zone will take on Midwest Zone in their opening game of the USA National Championship on Monday. The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four.

Both East Zone and Midwest Zone have some exciting players in their ranks, and would look to begin their campaigns with a win. No team can afford any slip-ups in the competition, as the winner of each group will qualify directly for the final.

East vs Midwest Match Details

Match: East vs Midwest, USA Men's National Championship.

Date and Time: November 15th, 2021, Monday; 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ground 5, MLC National Cricket Center, Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas.

East vs Midwest Pitch Report

It is a fresh strip, and this will be the first game to be played at the venue. While the surface is likely to be a sporting one, it will be interesting to see how it behaves.

East vs Midwest Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a clear day on matchday, with the humidity on the higher side at 61%. The temperature is likely to range between 18 to 27 degrees Celsius.

East vs Midwest Probable XIs

East Zone

Captain Xavier Marshall, Dominique Rikhi and Gajanand Singh will form the batting core for East Zone. While Bhaskar Yadram and Damion Jacobs are expected to contribute with bat and ball, Karima Gore will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Xavier Marshall (C), Akshay Homraj, Aryan Joshi, Bhaskar Yadram, Damion Jacobs, Derek Narine, Dominique RIkhi, Gajanand Singh, Jaladh Dua, Juanoy Drysdale, Karima Gore.

Midwest Zone

Nikhil Kanchan and Saad Ali could be the key batters for Midwest Zone. Karan Kumar and Luke Schofield are expected to don the allrounder's roles, while Datta Prakash and Ferhan Ali handle the bowling duties.

Probable XI

Nikhil Kanchan (C), Datta Prakash, Farhad Babar, Ferhan Ali, Hasan Bemat, Jacobus Pienaar, Saad Ali, Joshua Kind, Karan Kumar, Luke Schofield, Mohit Patel.

East vs Midwest Match Prediction

As it is the longer format of the game, East Zone will have an advantage in this fixture. That's because they have the invaluable experience of four USA internationals in their ranks, which should come in handy. While Midwest Zone have a talented team at their disposal, it could be difficult for them to defeat the East Zone.

Prediction: East Zone are expected to win this game.

East vs Midwest live telecast details and channel list

USA Cricket YouTube Channel.

