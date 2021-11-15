USA One Day National Championship, Mid-Atlantic vs USA U19: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Mid-Atlantic will kick off their campaign in the USA National Championship on Monday (November 15) as they face the USA U19 in their opening fixture.

The wicketkeeper for the USA national side, Monank Patel, will be leading Mid-Atlantic in the competition. The presence of former South African international Dane Piedt and Indian Ranji player Sunny Sohal also makes the team one to watch out for.

The USA U19 side, on the other hand, will be looking to prove themselves in the big leagues. Both sides will not accept anything less than a victory on the opening day.

Mid-Atlantic vs USA U19 Match Details

Match: Mid-Atlantic vs USA U19, USA Men's National Championship.

Date and Time: November 15th, 2021, Monday, 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ground 2, MLC National Cricket Center at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas.

Mid-Atlantic vs USA U19 Pitch Report

A new pitch will be used for this game, and it is expected to behave nicely for the whole game and the spinners might come into play in the second innings. The team winning the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.

Mid-Atlantic vs USA U19 Weather Forecast

A clear day with only 10% chance of precipitation is expected on Monday. However, the humidity could be on the higher side at 61%, while the temperature is likely to remain between 18 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

Mid-Atlantic vs USA U19 Probable XIs

Mid-Atlantic

USA international Monank Patel will lead the Mid-Atlantic in this tournament. He will be assisted by Sunny Sohal, Milind Kumar and Dane Piedt in their quest to become champions.

Probable XI: Monank Patel (C), Abhayjit Khangura, Dane Piedt, Hiren Patel, Justin Dill, Milind Kumar, Raymond Ramrattan, Ryan Scott, Stephen Wilg, Sunny Sohal, Raj Bhavsar.

USA U19

Skipper Ali Sheikh will be the key player for the USA U19 in this competition. He will expect his young guns like Abhiram Bolisetty, Ritwik Behera, Rehman Dar, and Rohan Phadke to deliver the goods.

Probable XI: Ali Sheikh (C), Abhiram Bolisetty, Abhiram Valisammagari, Aditya Gupta, Ishan Sharma, Raju Jariwala, Rehman Dar, Ritwik Behera, Rohan Phadke, Rohan Posanipally, Yasir Mohammad.

Mid-Atlantic vs USA U19 Match Prediction

While it might look like a mismatch on paper, the USA U19 side has the talent to give any team in the tournament a run for the money on their day. However, the Mid-Atlantic side is filled with experienced players who can implement themselves on the big stage.

Prediction: Mid-Atlantic is likely to win this fixture.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

