USA One Day National Championship Midwest vs South: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Midwest will square off against South West in the 10th match of the USA National Championship. Prairie View Cricket Complex 6 in Houston, Texas will host this exciting clash.

Midwest faced West Red in their last game, where they suffered a loss. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a good job of restricting the West Red side to 248 in 50 overs.

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they could only manage to put up 220 on the board, losing seven wickets. They fell short by 28 runs and will be hoping to bounce back on Thursday.

The South West, meanwhile, defeated the East comprehensively in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, South West posted 233 on the board, thanks to a brilliant innings from Nosthush Kenjige lower down the order. The bowlers then backed their bowlers as they knocked over the East side on 162, winning the game by 71 runs.

The South West will be keen to carry the winning momentum forward.

Midwest vs South West Match Details:

Match: Midwest vs South West, Match 10, USA Men’s National Championship

Date and Time: November 18th 2021, Thursday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Houston, Texas, USA

Midwest vs South West Pitch Report

The pitch at Prairie View Cricket Complex 6 is a belter of a track. Batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Midwest vs South West Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Thursday will range between 9 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Midwest vs South West Probable XIs

Midwest

Mohit Patel picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Vraj Patel and Jacobus Pienaar, who chipped in with a couple of wickets each. Shaheer Hassan scored 77 but lacked support from the other end as they fell short by 28 runs while chasing 249.

Probable XI

Datta Prakash, Luke Schofield, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Shaheer Hassan, Nikhil Kanchan, Saad Ali, Jacobus Pienaar, Ferhan Ali, Mohit Patel, Najam Iqbal, Vraj Patel

South West

Nosthush Kenjige played a fantastic innings of 85* lower down the order to help his side post 233 on the board. Shuja Naqvi starred with the ball, picking up four wickets and Kenjige too scalped three wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Hamza Khalid, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Samad, Sujith Gowda, William Ludick, Sushant Modani, Ahmed Butt, Nosthush Kenjige, Karthik Gattepalli, Majid Zubair, Shuja Naqvi

Midwest vs South West Match Prediction

Midwest batters failed to step up in their pursuit of 249. South West, meanwhile, displayed a brilliant all-round performance to win their last game. With both having some exciting players on their side, a cracking game is expected on Thursday.

The South West look strong on paper and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: South West to win this encounter

