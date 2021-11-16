USA One Day National Championship Midwest vs West Red: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Match six of the USA National Championship will see Midwest lock horns with West Red at the Prairie View Cricket Complex 5 in Houston on Tuesday.

Midwest beat East Zone in their tournament opener. After being asked to bat first, Midwest put up a mammoth total of 300 on the board. Saad Ali and Jacobus Pienaar smashed hundreds as East Zone struggled to pick wickets. The Midwest bowlers then stepped up to knock over East Zone for 282. A good all-around performance saw Midwest get off to a winning start.

Meanwhile, West Red faced South West Zone in their first match, and won convincingly. After put in to bat, West Red could only manage 213 runs. However, their bowlers then were brilliant, as they knocked over South West Zone for 158. They have fired early in the tournament, and will look to continue that momentum.

Midwest vs West Red Match Details

Match: Midwest vs West Red, Match 6, USA Men’s National Championship.

Date and Time: November 16th 2021, Tuesday; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 5, Houston, Texas, USA.

Midwest vs West Red Pitch Report

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex is a belter. The batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

Midwest vs West Red Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Tuesday should hover between 21 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Midwest vs West Red Probable XIs

Midwest

Saad Ali (134) and Jacobus Pienaar (108) smashed centuries in the last game. Najam Iqbal and Jacobus Pienaar then picked up three wickets apiece to help their team defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Luke Schofield, Shaheer Hassan, Nikhil Kanchan, Saad Ali, Jacobus Pienaar, Karan Kumar, Vraj Patel, Joshua Kind, Datta Prakash, Mohit Patel, Najam Iqbal.

West Red

Shehan Jayasurya scored 69 in the last game, but lacked support from the other end. Harmeet Singh starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. The other wickets were spread among the other bowlers.

Probable XI

Saideep Ganesh, Shripal Modani, Shehan Jayasurya, Narsingh Deonarine, Shamith Pasula, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Sid Mattani, Vatsal Vaghela, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ruchir Joshi.

Midwest vs West Red Match Prediction

Both sides were brilliant in their opening games, as they got their campaigns off to winning starts. Both teams will now look to continue their early momentum in the competition.

West Red look like a more well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: West Red to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Shehan Jayasuriya to score back to back fifties for West Red? Yes No 0 votes so far